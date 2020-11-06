Florence Veterans Park tidied up and ready for Wednesday's ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That effort ran through the morning, well into the afternoon and there is possibility that it will continue into early next week.

The City of Florence received word Thursday that the state had signed off on this year's ceremony with caveats.

"In accordance with the South Carolina Code of Laws, State, county, or city official have been authorized and directed to enforce the provisions of Executive Order 2020-50 and any prior orders issued in connection with the present State of Emergency," the S.C. Department of Commerce wrote in the approval, which was based on CDC and DHEC guidelines.

Masks and social distancing will be required, said Col. (RET) Barry Wingard, event organizer.

Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and stay socially distanced, he said.

There will be no stage this year, only a podium and PA system, he said.

This year’s speaker is scheduled to be the president of the University of South Carolina, Bob Caslen. Prior to coming to the university, Caslen served a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant general. His last assignment was superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with parking in the Florence Center's lower parking lot.