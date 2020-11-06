Florence Veterans Park tidied up and ready for Wednesday's ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. — Work to ensure a Florence Veterans Day celebration all but wrapped up this week as the city, the Florence Veterans Park committee, Brown Memorials, DHEC and the South Carolina Department of Commerce all played key roles.
There being a COVID-19 pandemic going on, getting the OK for this year's ceremony was complicated and the execution of the ceremony may be equally so.
City grounds crews worked throughout the week to spread fresh mulch, trim in stages unruly grass, remove leaves and otherwise tidy the untidy and fix the broken to make sure the venue for this year's ceremony, the Florence Veterans Park, is at its best.
Grounds work wrapped up Friday morning as crews from Brown Memorial updated the park's wall of honor and, across the park, worked to erect a USS Arizona monument that will be unveiled at Wednesday's ceremony.
City officials also worked to install plagues on benches installed by Eagle Scout Yianni Krasias olf Troop 476.
A crew of five from Brown Memorias took down one panel from the wall — the top half was full of veterans and the bottom half empty — and replaced it with a panel that was full top to bottom.
The other monument installation involved moving and placing 1,000-pound blocks of stone ahead of the mount for the piece.
That effort ran through the morning, well into the afternoon and there is possibility that it will continue into early next week.
The City of Florence received word Thursday that the state had signed off on this year's ceremony with caveats.
"In accordance with the South Carolina Code of Laws, State, county, or city official have been authorized and directed to enforce the provisions of Executive Order 2020-50 and any prior orders issued in connection with the present State of Emergency," the S.C. Department of Commerce wrote in the approval, which was based on CDC and DHEC guidelines.
Masks and social distancing will be required, said Col. (RET) Barry Wingard, event organizer.
Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and stay socially distanced, he said.
There will be no stage this year, only a podium and PA system, he said.
This year’s speaker is scheduled to be the president of the University of South Carolina, Bob Caslen. Prior to coming to the university, Caslen served a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Army and retired as a lieutenant general. His last assignment was superintendent and president of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. with parking in the Florence Center's lower parking lot.
