Florence vets gather before their annual 22kfor22 walk to fight veteran suicides

FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of Florence veterans and their supporters from near and far gathered Friday night at Florence's VFW ahead of VetLife4Life's fourth annual 22Kfor22 to raise awareness of veteran suicides.

"This is a good chance for the community to understand what we're doing. It's a meet and greet, some speakers, food — raising awareness," Shawn Laurie with VetLife4Life said of the gathering and fundraiser.

"This is just the pregame," Laurie said of the 22K Saturday morning. That walk was two laps on a route that started and ended at the Florence Veterans Park and ran along the Florence Rail Trail, Radio Road and South Ebenezer Road.

For those not up to what amounted to a 14K walk, Laurie said supporters could take one lap, or just hang out to show support.

The Friday night pre-walk gathering gave participants a chance to meet VFW members, enjoy a meal and hear from several speakers who were working to get the message out about veteran suicides.

One of those speakers was Joey McNutt with Hinderless 22, of the Ronnie McNutt Foundation.

"That's what it's all about, we all come together to help each other help others," McNutt said of events like Friday night's gathering and Saturday's walk. "We all have the same mission. Let's work together; we're stronger together."

McNutt said veterans need to know their problems aren't unique, that other vets have been through the same thing.

"I dealt with my mental health after my deployments to Iraq," said McNutt, a Mississippi resident. "My little brothers was a veteran and he dealt with his mental health when he got back from and ultimately his mental health caused him to take his own life and that's what led us to create our organization."

"The main thing most of us do is work on mental health stuff. We work together. I call it giving a hand up," McNutt said. "A lot of people don't consider themselves needing help but every now and then somebody needs a hand up to get them back on their feet."

Hinderless 22 is working to build a recovery community, McNutt said.

"Working to build Ronnie's Retreat which will have tiny homes, (emotional support animals); we'll train service dogs there as well. Bring in some homeless veterans. Help them get back on their feet, get them a hand up in life and get them their life back," McNutt said.

"I think it's great when things like this happen," McNutt said. "Our stories might be different but we've all been through emotional hardships.