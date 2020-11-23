Florence volunteer groups prepare to feed those in need Wednesday, Thursday

CPS-LED is also one of the Wednesday meal sponsors.

Once the meals are prepared, Victor's will take them to the Courtney McGinnis Graham shelter — approximately a seven-block trip — where House of Hope staff will serve the meal.

"It's our biggest event of the year, the one we enjoy the most," she said. "We like giving back to our community, especially to the ones less fortunate so we're kind of bummed that it's not going to play out the way this year the way it has in the past."

That means that some things, like sending Christmas cards, won't happen this year, she said.

"We're not going to have the privilege of talking to the people at the shelter this year. But we still get to make sure they get a warm Thanksgiving meal," she said.

The meals should start arriving at the shelter about 11 a.m. at 535 S. Church Street in Florence, she said. The “Day of Thanks” event will last until 1 p.m.

Having served 1,700-plus meals in the past five years of the event, Signature Wealth officials said they are hoping to make an even greater positive impact this year.