Florence volunteer groups prepare to feed those in need Wednesday, Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Those in need this Thanksgiving will be twice blessed this week as two dinners are scheduled at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter — one Wednesday and another Thursday.
"Because of COVID, we're a little different this year. We can't go to the facility," said Danielle Gainey with Signature Wealth Management, sponsor of Wednesday's meal, the sixth annual “Day of Thanks.”
With a pandemic on, there will be some adjustments for Thursday’s meal, said Bo Myers with Junebug Cares Ministry.
For Signature Wealth, which will provide a full Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday, it'll mean a meal prepared off site and a scaled-down presentation on site.
"Victor's helps us every year; they prepare all the food for us," Gainey said.
This year the downtown restaurant also will provide a meal prep area in its banquet room.
"We're going to prepare about 500 plates, and then we're going to take them down to the House of Hope and they're going to serve them for us," Gainey said.
That preparation will take place in the banquet room at Victor's where employees with the company, and no outside volunteers, will prepare plates of turkey, ham, collards, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cornbread and cookies, with drinks from Pepsi.
CPS-LED is also one of the Wednesday meal sponsors.
Once the meals are prepared, Victor's will take them to the Courtney McGinnis Graham shelter — approximately a seven-block trip — where House of Hope staff will serve the meal.
"It's our biggest event of the year, the one we enjoy the most," she said. "We like giving back to our community, especially to the ones less fortunate so we're kind of bummed that it's not going to play out the way this year the way it has in the past."
That means that some things, like sending Christmas cards, won't happen this year, she said.
"We're not going to have the privilege of talking to the people at the shelter this year. But we still get to make sure they get a warm Thanksgiving meal," she said.
The meals should start arriving at the shelter about 11 a.m. at 535 S. Church Street in Florence, she said. The “Day of Thanks” event will last until 1 p.m.
Having served 1,700-plus meals in the past five years of the event, Signature Wealth officials said they are hoping to make an even greater positive impact this year.
“We created the Day of Thanks as a more meaningful way to give back to our community and our clients during the holiday season,” said Chip Munn, a managing partner at Signature Wealth. “Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, our staff, volunteers and others, we’re able to make a genuine difference and provide a warm, Thanksgiving meal to those who may otherwise go without."
About the time cleanup starts from the Wednesday meal, Myers and a host of volunteers should start cooking for Thursday's Thanksgiving event.
This year the crew is expected to cook 48 turkeys — but only 35 of them are intended for local use. Thirteen of them are for a church in North Carolina that reached out for assistance, Myers said.
Those birds, once cooked, will be sent north, where church volunteers will prepare them for distribution to those in need in their community.
For Myers, this year will be a lot like last year but different — with masks and "hand sanitizer all over the place."
"Last year we started with tables under tents — had volunteers from churches all over Florence to sit at the table. We wanted to invite people to the table," Myers said. "We'll do the same thing this year, even in the mess of the pandemic. We'll make it as comfortable as people will allow us to."
Myers said volunteers will be on hand to pray with and for those who attend as well as to listen to their stories — something important that can get overlooked.
After feeding at the shelter, Myers said, they're going to take their show on the road.
"We're going to drive around and find the need. We're going to provide meals to all the shelters — from north Florence to Effingham," Myers said. "It's like Jesus and the fish and loaves; we'll have leftovers."
This will be the second year the goal will be community outreach, Myers said.
Thursday's feeding will run from 10 a.m. to noon.
