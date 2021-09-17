Florence volunteers clean up, fix and share the love for annual Day of Caring

FLORENCE, S.C. – Volunteers spread out Friday morning across Florence to do good and brighten the lives of many of the area's nonprofit groups as part of the United Way's 30th Annual Day of Caring.
The annual event pairs up volunteer work crews with organizations like the Florence Area Literacy Council or the Salvation Army to tackle projects that might not otherwise get done.
At the Literacy Council crews from Anderson Brothers Bank and Thermo Fisher worked inside to paint some bathrooms, fix a closet door, clean the carpet and replace some ceiling tiles.. Outside volunteers from Otis Elevator worked on the landscaping.
"I think we get more benefit out of it than they do. It gives us a different perspective to see what other people are dealing with," said Jamie Carsten with Anderson Brothers Bank as he stood on a ladder and fiddled with a closet door. "It's a good way of us giving back to the community that gives so much to us. Glad we could help out."
"It's a great opportunity to get out of the office and do some work in the community. This is exciting to get out and help people," said Nichole Tomlinson, a day of caring first-timer, as she painted a bathroom at the Literacy Council.
Between two bathrooms that were getting painted Osman Sabari, from Thermo Fisher, took careful note of where the coffee maker was as he put paper down to protect the floor from the paint that would go onto the council's cabinets.
"Just a couple of times," Sabari said of the times previously he's volunteered. "It helps us brand our company and let them know where we are and that we actually care."
Off Second Loop in Florence a crew from McCall Farms sat outside the Florence Family YMCA waiting for some recently painted shelves to dry enough for a second coat while also hoping the clouds held off on raining on their projects before they could be moved inside.
Both tasks afforded the volunteers an opportunity for breakfast biscuits.
"In a time like this with COVID and everything it's good to come together and help the community," said Jenny Treaster as she rolled purple paint onto some shelves. "It's not the norm right now and we're glad we can represent McCall Farms and support them."
While Treaster, Janette Lopez and Claudio Soto rolled paint volunteers Richard Beasley, Rudy Lynn and Shane Steffan – who had only slightly less paint on them than the shelves did – hustled to get drop cloths down on a tile floor so the projects could move inside.
Treaster said the team was full of Day of Caring veterans.
At Florence County Disability and Special Needs off National Cemetery Road volunteers from Young Professionals of Florence – and a door-to-door solar systems salesman from Washington state – worked to clean 10 vans.
Volunteers climbed in and on the vans, wielding sponges, cleaning gloves and a shop vac, to restore the vans to like-new condition – or as close to that as they could.
"We really wanted to get involved and participate in the community today and this was a great way to give back, said Stephanie Bosch." "We're excited just to be able to actively do something and give back to the community and participate in an event bigger than ourselves."
At the Salvation Army building on Hoffmeyer Road employees from Clarios spent the morning sorting toys by age appropriateness ahead of the Army's Red Kettle Christmas campaign.
Four members of the Clarios team sorted toys. Erica Pryor said this was her first volunteer activity with Clarios’s Engagement Team as she joined the company about 17 months ago.
Pryor said the United Way Day of Caring is an Engagement Team corporate initiative in which members can represent Clarios and show their support in the community. She said one reason their team chose the Salvation Army project was because they all love Christmas.
Pam Myers said she loves giving back, especially this particular event, which helps children at Christmas and makes sure to put a smile on their faces.
“I do it for the children and the less fortunate in our community,” said Mary George.
Heather Steverson with the Salvation Army said the Florence Corps of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree applications will begin online Oct. 12 and run through the end of October. She said this year they will be partnering with Toys for Tots of the Pee Dee Region.
Steverson said it is a blessing to have these volunteers helping out and said that last year, because of COVID, things was very different. She said their small staff prepared toys for more than 1,000 children without the help of volunteer.
Down Irby Street about 15 members of the city of Florence's management team volunteered to do yard work at Youth Mentors, on Toledo Road behind Cookout on Irby Street.
The volunteers trimmed hedges, replaced old pine straw, planted flowers and mowed the grass. Chuck Pope, public works director and 30-year-employee, led the team effort.
Pope said they look forward to getting out of the office and doing a little manual labor.
“It is also an opportunity for us to see many of the groups supported by United Way and what they do,” he said.
He said in years past they have volunteers on Day of Caring at Lighthouse Ministries, the Boys Scouts and at the United Way office.
Michael Hemingway, city of Florence utilities department, said it was a great opportunity to support the community.