Florence volunteers clean up, fix and share the love for annual Day of Caring

FLORENCE, S.C. – Volunteers spread out Friday morning across Florence to do good and brighten the lives of many of the area's nonprofit groups as part of the United Way's 30th Annual Day of Caring.

The annual event pairs up volunteer work crews with organizations like the Florence Area Literacy Council or the Salvation Army to tackle projects that might not otherwise get done.

At the Literacy Council crews from Anderson Brothers Bank and Thermo Fisher worked inside to paint some bathrooms, fix a closet door, clean the carpet and replace some ceiling tiles.. Outside volunteers from Otis Elevator worked on the landscaping.

"I think we get more benefit out of it than they do. It gives us a different perspective to see what other people are dealing with," said Jamie Carsten with Anderson Brothers Bank as he stood on a ladder and fiddled with a closet door. "It's a good way of us giving back to the community that gives so much to us. Glad we could help out."

"It's a great opportunity to get out of the office and do some work in the community. This is exciting to get out and help people," said Nichole Tomlinson, a day of caring first-timer, as she painted a bathroom at the Literacy Council.