Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on off-premises Sunday alcohol sales in November.
Monday, the Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays.
Florence City Councilman William Schofield said on Facebook last month that the city should ask the voters whether to allow the sales or not. He added he would be voting yes.
Several people responded that they would also be voting yes. Randy Propps, a former county council candidate, said he would be voting no but agreed voters should get to decide.
The ordinance is the latest in a series of ordinances making it easier to purchase alcohol on Sundays. The Florence County Council considered and approved a similar ordinance allowing for on-premises and off-premises alcohol sales in 2018 and that ordinance was approved by the voters.
The city of Johnsonville also considered a similar ordinance this month.
And in 2008, city voters approved a proposal allowing the drinking of alcohol at businesses in the city on Sundays (on-premises sales).
Another ordinance being introduced Monday will be an ordinance amending the city's zoning ordinance regarding portable donation receptacles.
Also on the agenda is the final readings of an ordinance that would annex and zone a property on Annelle Drive.
There are resolutions on the agenda which would add to the places where beer and wine can be sold and drunk and adopting the South Carolina Municipal Association's advocacy initiatives.
Two resolutions could be added to the agenda by a two-thirds vote of the council. One resolution supports autism awareness and recognizes the contributions of All 4 Autism. The other authorizes Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and the City Council to approve an agreement to receive a grant for disaster preparedness.
An ordinance annexing around half of Lake Oakdale and some other properties will come off the agenda at the request of the petitioner.
Three people are expected to speak to the council. Betty Williamson is expected to speak about abandoned homes in District 1, Stephanie Bosch is expected to give an update from the Florence County Economic Development Partnership and former City Council candidate James Kennedy is expected to speak about housing concerns.
Councilman Chaquez McCall is also expected to speak to the council regarding the city's committees.