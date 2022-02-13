Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on off-premises Sunday alcohol sales in November.

Monday, the Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays.

Florence City Councilman William Schofield said on Facebook last month that the city should ask the voters whether to allow the sales or not. He added he would be voting yes.

Several people responded that they would also be voting yes. Randy Propps, a former county council candidate, said he would be voting no but agreed voters should get to decide.

The ordinance is the latest in a series of ordinances making it easier to purchase alcohol on Sundays. The Florence County Council considered and approved a similar ordinance allowing for on-premises and off-premises alcohol sales in 2018 and that ordinance was approved by the voters.

The city of Johnsonville also considered a similar ordinance this month.