FLORENCE, S.C. — A crowd turned out Saturday to Walk to Health — from Mt. Zion AME Church down Cheves Street and back to participate in a health fair at the church.

"At the health fair they're going to have blood pressure screenings, information from vendors, going to have Alzheimer's Association, Clemson is here, Circle Park is here," said Dr. Focell Jackson-Dozier, chair of the outreach ministry of the Pee Dee Medical Professional Association.

The event also featured a speaker from the South Carolina Cancer Alliance and a panel discussion of local health care providers who talked about the benefits of nutrition and exercise.

The annual event targets a population that is underserved when it comes to their health and wellness.

"They need to get into the health system. We're trying to educate persons in the community and show them the importance of exercise, nutrition and good overall health," Jackson-Dozier said. "That's the aim is to stimulate person to get active now and not wait until you get older and then you're trying to do something about it. By then it's too late."

That message, to get active, is one the association is really trying to get to the younger members of the community, she said.

Clemson Extension agent Iris Duffie was on hand to talk about diabetes and the need to control it for continued good health.

"To make sure everybody get good information on how they can better manage their chronic disease state and particularly diabetes," Duffie said. "We offer a 'Know Diabetes by Heart' class, it's what I call my one and done class, and it gives an overview of the connection between diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

"The extension from that is called 'Health Extension for Diabetes' and that's an eight-week session that meets every other week and we talk about how to better manage your disease," McDuffie said.

MUSC Health Florence was on hand with health information.

"It's a very underserved community and MUSC's mission is to be part of the community and find out the needs of the community. The only way we can do that is to out here and be a part," said Kim Geiger, director of marketing for the hospital.

Jackson-Dozier said the church was the exact spot for this event as taking care of your health is biblical.

"The body the temple. If the body is right the temple is right and you'll be healthy," she said.