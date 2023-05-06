FLORENCE, S.C. — The Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive officially “reopened” on Friday after months of renovations.

The store now has more items for sale in every department, new signs, more registers and a mural celebrating the past and present of Florence. Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce members helped representatives from Walmart cut the ceremonial ribbon to announce the reopening.

“Walmart has shown itself to be a part of our community as a good supporter of our community,” Ervin said. “Thank you for all you do in Florence.”

Before the ribbon cutting, Walmart presented checks for $2,000 to two local groups: the Florence Police Department and One Child at a Time.

Store Lead Noah Mobley said the store has expanded all of its departments, but its grocery department has grown the most of all.

Pick-up orders have sharply grown since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and they continue to grow, he said. The store expanded the staging area for online orders, allowing for more orders to be filled quickly.

The restrooms were also remodeled, and a new “mothers room” was added. The whole store, inside and out, was painted.

At the pharmacy and the deli, new electronic boards display up-to-date information without the need to physically change boards.

“This remodel is not only an investment in the store, but also in our customers and city,” store manager Bobby Greene said. “I’m proud of our associates for their hard work and for getting us to the finish line.”

The renovation began in January, but the store remained open with most of the work being done at night, Mobley said.

At the ceremony, the Wilson High School color guard presented the flag while Walmart employee Ivory Mitchell sang the national anthem.

Various vendors were outside handing out free samples of the types of things people could buy inside the renovated store and food trucks served up food.