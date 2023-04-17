FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence has been notified by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) that a planned water outage along Alligator Road will be necessary during the next phase of work associated with the Florence County Project Sales Tax II Alligator Road highway-widening project.

The utility contractor performing this work will be connecting the newly relocated water infrastructure to the existing water infrastructure which serves adjacent neighborhoods and businesses.

This phase of work is scheduled to take place April 24 - May 12, 2023 and will be broken into three sections with the intention of informing residents when each assigned area is complete. Due to valve locations, there could be some crossover between sections as well. All sections have the potential to be impacted during the assigned dates for this phase of work.

Work that will impact Pleasant Valley Circle to Ashford Drive is scheduled to take place from April 24-May 12 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this period customers will experience temporary water outages that may last up to a day for each phase of work.

Work that will impact from the intersection of McElveen Lane to Garden Gate Way is scheduled to take place from April 24-May 12 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this period customers will experience temporary water outages that may last up to a day for each phase of work.

Work that will impact from the intersection of Brookstone Drive to Starling Drive is scheduled to take place from April 24-May 12 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. During this period customers will experience temporary water outages that may last up to a day for each phase of work.

Out of a preponderance of caution, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has required that a boil water advisory notice be issued to affected residents as there will be a loss of pressure within the area when water services are temporarily disconnected and allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system. Water customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until notified by the City of Florence. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

"The City of Florence, Florence County and the SCDOT recognizes the inconveniences associated with the Alligator Road highway-widening project and apologizes for the anticipated interruption to service for system customers. The patience of our customers is greatly appreciated as the contractor completes necessary utility work in support of this project," the City said through a release on the construction interruptions.