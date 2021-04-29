Florence Wildcats join chamber

Alleyne said they are looking forward to giving back to the community through their association with the chamber. They already give back to the community in ways such as a back-to-school bash.

He said some of them have secured scholarships to play ball in college.

Alleyne said some of them are graduating from college this year, and the organization is trying to help them with their skills as ball players and as people going out in to the community.

He said this has been the most successful year thus far for the team and he hopes to build on this success. The Florence Wildcats are part of the East Coast Basketball League. Their season runs from February to July with games most weeks. This weekend they have two games. The team plays at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pearl Moore Gymnasium at 500 Barnes St. in Florence.

Game attendance has been good considering COVID limitations, Alleyne said. They are limited to 80 in attendance at each game. Before COVID, Alleyne said, they were averaging 150 to 200 spectators at their games.

The team has 16 players and four coaches.