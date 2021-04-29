 Skip to main content
Florence Wildcats join chamber
Florence Wildcats join chamber

Florence Wildcats join chamber

Zach Alleyne, a founder of the Florence Wildcats, cuts the ribbon in celebration of joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Nathaniel Thomas, right, is head coach. Assistant coach is Ashley Hayes, left. Celebrating with them are chamber ambassadors, family and staff.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Wildcats organization, operating out of the Pearl Moore gymnasium on Barnes Street, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting.

They were joined by chamber ambassadors at the event on Wednesday.

The organization began playing in Florence in 2017 as a nonprofit.

Zach Alleyne, a founder and native of Florence, said it is  an organization that has a minor league basketball team.

He said there have been other semi-professional basketball teams in Florence. He said they came and left, taking their money with them

He said he got the idea of bringing a team to Florence while playing ball in college at Brunswick Community College in Georgia. He wanted to build a team that would stay here. He said the head coach, Nathaniel Thomas, was one of the players who tried out for one the teams that left.

Thomas said he played for four years.

“We want to get more involved with the community, especially with the youth,” Alleyne said.

That is one reason for joining the Chamber of Commerce, Alleyne said.

“I think it is needed for the community and for us,” he said. “We are trying to help our players.”

Alleyne said they are looking forward to giving back to the community through their association with the chamber. They already give back to the community in ways such as a back-to-school bash.

He said some of them have secured scholarships to play ball in college.

Alleyne said some of them are graduating from college this year, and the organization is  trying to help them with their skills as ball players and as people going out in to the community.

He said this has been the most successful year thus far for the team and he hopes to build on this success. The Florence Wildcats are part of the East Coast Basketball League. Their season runs from February to July with games most weeks. This weekend they have two games. The team plays at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday  at the Pearl Moore Gymnasium at 500 Barnes St. in Florence.

Game attendance has been good considering COVID limitations, Alleyne said. They are limited to 80 in attendance at each game. Before COVID, Alleyne said, they were averaging 150 to 200 spectators at their games.

The team has 16 players and four coaches.

