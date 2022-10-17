Florence Wildcats new season quickly approaching

FLORENCE, S.C.— Florence Wildcats founder Zach Alleyne is excited about the addition of two players as the team heads into the basketball season..

Two players who went on to play basketball overseas in Manchester, England and Mexico will play for the Wildcats. The two players are Tahj Green, who graduated from Benedict College in Columbia and Brain Jones who graduated from Morris College.

Green and Jones are high energy players who will contribute immensely to the team. Most players on the Florence Wildcats roster aren't locals. It's difficult to find Florence-area talent, he said.

“It’s hard to find guys in this area to be dedicated,” Alleyne said. “It’s hard finding talent in this area. The guys in this area don’t have the resume to get paid, but they want to get paid.”

The Wildcats don't pay their players, but they are working to get on track to be able to do so, Alleyne said. There are currently five guys on the team who are from the area and the other players are from Columbia and Charlotte.

The Wildcats lets players perfect their gam and gain experience to play on the next level whether that be overseas or going on to college basketball. Some of the players simply want to pursue their passion for the sport.

Alleyne said he wishes he had a semi-pro team like the Wildcats available during his playing days.

After graduating from Brunswick Community College in Georgia and returning home, he immediately started working. He played basketball at Brunswick. Having a team like the Wildcats would have allowed him to continue his love and put his all into something.

Alleyne said he knew he was meant to create an organization like the Wildcats when he witnessed two of his friends trying out for a semi-pro basketball league in Pamplico. They tried out each paying $75, and the organizers took the money, and no team was created. He said almost 100 players showed up.

“I knew when I got the call to start the Wildcats that I would make sure nothing like that ever happened again,” he said. “They had the tryouts, but they never had a team. They took the money and left.”

The Florence Wildcats serves as a stepping stone. Alleyne said the Wildcats help players build their skills and a resume to move up.

Alleyne said the first year of the organization, two players were able to get full ride scholarships at Allen University after the Wildcat's first season.

The Florence Wildcats are a part of the East Coast Basketball League and teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Atlanta. At the end of the season, the winners of the East Coast League battle the winner from the upstate.

“It is a pretty good league,” he said. “There are 18 teams we go against in the East Coast and 27 teams in the upstate. We have to beat out the teams in the East Coast to face the upstate team for the title of champion.”

The Wildcats players are dedicated because they could be using their time doing anything else, but they choose to use it to perfect their craft. He said their love for the game is evident.

“The guys we do have are true professionals and they take it seriously,” he said. “There is no playing around and they treat each other like brothers on the court,”

Alleyne said his goal is to give back because he has been given a lot. As a child he didn’t have to worry about much. The community he grew up in raised him. He was born and raised in Florence, and grew up in east Florence and graduated from South Florence High School. He received an associate's degree from Brunswick then went on to Coastal Carolina University to receive his bachelor’s degree in special education.

The Wildcats season starts in February, and it lasts until June. The players are not responsible for any fees other than their tryout fees. “We take care of everything,” he said.

Alleyne said for the first two seasons, they would rent buses and vans for the players, but now everyone meets at the games due to the players being from different places.

The Wildcats have won more than half their games since the team's founding in 2017.

Alleyne said he is committed to pushing his players to be their best so they can achieve their personal goals.