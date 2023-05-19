FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence will soon pressure landlords to evict criminals in an effort to fight crime, Councilwoman Lethonia Barnes said Friday.

Landlords who refuse to evict tenants who actively participate in illegal activities will have their permits and license to rent the property revoked, Barnes said at a press conference. The Community Redevelopment Committee, which she is a part of, is taking the lead on the initiative, she said.

“We are confronted with a critical safety crisis in our community,” Barnes said. “We are calling for owners of tenant properties to join us in this crusade to make all of Florence safe and a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

An ordinance allowing the city to pressure landlords in this way has been on the books since 2020, but she said city staff has not had the time or manpower to enforce it.

The purpose of the ordinance is not to put people out on the street, but instead to make people think twice about committing criminal acts, she said.

Many criminals do not consider that what they are doing is hurting those around them, according to Barnes. If they have to choose between committing a crime and finding a new place to live, it may force them to reconsider, she said.

“If you are a tenant and you are committing crimes and causing unrest in our communities, know that we are asking for you to be evicted from your home,” Barnes said.

Councilwoman LaShonda NeSmith-Jackson said the evictions should not add to the homeless population because criminals “are not hopeless” and will find another place to live.

The city is focusing on “blighted areas” of the city, where 60% to 70% of the homes are rented, according to Barnes. She said enforcement of the ordinance will focus on properties where criminal activity takes place.

According to data provided by Captain Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, the city had four murders between the start of this year and the end of last month.

Last year, the city had a significant spike in murders at 18. In 2021 and 2020, the city had only five murders each year.

Aggravated assaults involving firearms, which include both threats with firearms and discharging, stayed fairly consistent from 2020 to 2022 with an average of 143 per year. From the start of this year to the end of last month, the police saw 32 such cases.

The city knows that crime is caused by poverty, and it is trying to address those problems, but it still must do everything it can to stop crime, NeSmith-Jackson said. The city does not have the ability to evict people, so the landlords need to do that, she said.

The community must also come together to let the city know about what is happening, Barnes said.

“The crime will stop when silence in the community stops,” she said.

The enforcement of this ordinance will not fix crime in the city, but it is an important first step, said NeSmith-Jackson.

Soon, the city will begin outreach programs to inform the public, landlords or not, about the ordinance, she said. The ordinance deals with more than just criminal activity: it also requires that rental properties be kept up.

“Even though this ordinance is a couple years old, it has not really taken off in our community like it should,” said NeSmith-Jackson. “A lot of them still do not understand what this rental registry is and how it was set up to protect them.”

The ordinance created a registry of all rental properties in the city and required landlords to obtain a rental permit. It also requires landlords to provide the city with contact information.