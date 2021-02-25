Florence, Williamsburg counties land rural health and education grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Two Pee Dee organizations were awarded in total more than $1 million in USDA grants to develop long-distance solutions to better serve not only rural students but rural residents as well.

The grants are part of $42.3 million the US Department of Agriculture is investing to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.

Williamsburg County School District will use a $792,441 grant to establish a distance learning system to make dual enrollments available to students. It will also expand Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiatives for 3,700 students and provide training for teachers in Greeleyville, Hemingway, Lanes, Kingstree, Salters and Stuckey.

McLeod Health will use a $697,674 grant to provide telehealth services to rural communities in Clarendon, Chesterfield, Marlboro counties as well as Lower Florence County.

Telehealth platforms will be installed at several public schools in the area to help students receive primary care visits and prescriptions. In addition, a platform will be placed in primary care offices in Manning and Cheraw to enable pulmonologists to perform remote visits on patients with lung ailments.