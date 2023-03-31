FLORENCE, S.C. — On the second day of the Florence Wine & Food festival, an event took visitors into small businesses throughout the city’s historic district with the promise of wine and snacks.

The Sip & Savor Wine Stroll began at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce headquarters, where prospective wine drinkers were given only a cup and a map. To find the wine they would be tasting, visitors followed the map to nine businesses on Evans and North Dargan Street.

“It’s loads of fun,” said Tamara Kirven, the festival’s executive director. “It really is tons of fun.”

This year’s edition of the event had the largest turnout of any year, Kirven said.

White and red wines, along with various foods, were served at:

Cru Wine & Tap

Agathoula’s

Consider the Lilies

Carolina Bank

The DIY Place

McCants Lingerie

FMU Gately Gallery

O’Harra Mellette Interiors

La Rue Salon

Each location’s wine and snack was different. At O’Harra Mellette Interiors, a California red wine from SolRoom Wine was served; meanwhile, The DIY Place served guacamole and chips with its white wine.

A VIP event was held at the Victors courtyard for those who purchased a special ticket. The VIP event had live music, a full bar, exclusive food prepared by Victors and wines paired by longtime Morning News “Bottle Talk” wine columnist Dennis Fraley.

Weston Lewis said the event was “going good.” He did not attend Thursday’s Meat & Meander event, but he said he was considering going to Saturday’s event.

“We weren’t going to, but everybody’s talking highly of it, so we might end up going,” Lewis said.

Saturday’s events included:

The Grand Tasting at 12 p.m.

The Final Pour & Feast at 6:30 p.m.

All of the money made at the festival goes toward Help4Kids Florence, which feeds at-risk elementary school-age children in Florence County.