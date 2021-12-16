Florence Wine & Food Festival is a community effort

FLORENCE, S.C. - When the Florence Wine & Food Festival takes downtown next March 31 to April 2, hundreds of people will swarm the streets to attend a half dozen events celebrating all things culinary.

“But a festival of this magnitude doesn’t happen without the generous support of sponsors in Florence’s business community, working behind the scenes and donating time, resources, and money to ensure a successful festival—and maximum benefit to the Festival’s charity partner, Help 4 Kids Florence,” said Tamara Kirven, festival director.

Among the festival’s steadfast supporters is Rick Havekost, owner of Micky Finn’s, Florence largest wine and spirits retailer, and sponsor of the festival’s signature Sip + Savor Wine Stroll. The Wine Stroll is an evening event during which more than a dozen downtown retailers open their doors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with each store offering 250 festival guests a different sample of wine paired with small-bites, each location prepared by a different Florence restaurant. Micky Finn’s underwrites all the wines served at the Sip + Savor Wine Stroll and also provides staff at each location to give festival attendees onsite education in wine tasting and pairing, to ensure maximum guest engagement and satisfaction.