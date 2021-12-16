 Skip to main content
Florence Wine & Food Festival is a community effort
Florence Wine & Food Festival is a community effort

FLORENCE, S.C. - When the Florence Wine & Food Festival takes downtown next March 31 to  April 2, hundreds of people will swarm the streets to attend a half dozen events celebrating all things culinary.

“But a festival of this magnitude doesn’t happen without the generous support of sponsors in Florence’s business community, working behind the scenes and donating time, resources, and money to ensure a successful festival—and maximum benefit to the Festival’s charity partner, Help 4 Kids Florence,” said Tamara Kirven, festival director.

Among the festival’s steadfast supporters is Rick Havekost, owner of Micky Finn’s, Florence largest wine and spirits retailer, and sponsor of the festival’s signature Sip + Savor Wine Stroll. The Wine Stroll is an evening event during which more than a dozen downtown retailers open their doors from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with each store offering 250 festival guests a different sample of wine paired with small-bites, each location prepared by a different Florence restaurant. Micky Finn’s underwrites all the wines served at the Sip + Savor Wine Stroll and also provides staff at each location to give festival attendees onsite education in wine tasting and pairing, to ensure maximum guest engagement and satisfaction.

Another Florence institution donating time and resources is Dennis Fraley, writer of “The Bottle Talk” column in the Morning News for eight years. Fraley, who has earned "Certified Specialist of Wine" and "French Wine Scholar" designations from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust, will be holding court in the back courtyard of Victor's the night of the Sip + Savor Wine Stroll, hosting a special salon for VIP Sip + Savor ticket-holders. Fraley will be there with wine tips and advice, and to answer your questions about the wines and small-bites he’s paired for this occasion.

Tickets are on sale now for all events at florencewineandfood.com. If you’d like to become a sponsor of the 2022 Florence Wine & Food Festival benefiting Help 4 Kids, contact Tamara Kirven at flowineandfood@gmail.com or 843-615-1625.

