FLORENCE, S.C. — Tables full of wings, brisket and other meats filled the Waters Building in downtown Florence on Thursday while a live band played in the upper level.

The event, called Meat & Meander, was the kickoff of the Florence Wine & Food Festival, which is back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the event for two years. People sampled meats and seafood from restaurants around the Pee Dee region, and drank from a curated wine list.

“My favorite thing here tonight is probably going to be the chicken wings,” said Tamara Kirven, the festival’s executive director. “Also, there’s a new place downtown called 135 (Seafood Bar & Grill), and it's the owners of Lost Cajun, and they have a lobster bisque inside. Oh my gosh, it is absolutely amazing.”

The indoor-outdoor event was crowded, and Kirven said the organizers had sold around 215 tickets to the event. All of the money made at the festival goes toward Help4Kids Florence, which feeds at-risk elementary school-age children in Florence County.

While some tables served common meats, others served more unusual items like “gator bites” and peach bourbon glazed bacon-wrapped brisket with jalapeño. Two tables covered in charcuterie boards, which had meats, fruit, breads and similar finger foods, were the centerpieces of the evening.

Accompanying the food and wine, the Bluestone Ramblers, a bluegrass band from Charleston, played from the upper balcony. In addition to wine, the festival’s exclusive beer sponsor, Local Motive, served its locally brewed beer.

The festival continues through Saturday with the following events, nearly all of which are sold out:

Wine Class: Oregon 101 at 4 p.m. on Friday

Sip + Savor Wine Stroll at 5:30 p.m. on Friday

Sip + Savor Reserve at 7 p.m. on Friday

Signature Dinner at 7 p.m. on Friday

The Grand Tasting at 12 p.m. on Saturday

The Final Pour & Feast at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday