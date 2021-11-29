Florence Wine & Food Festival returns March 31-April 2

As in past years, the Festival will feature a California winery, Kirven said. For 2022, Paso Robles winery Clos Solène will be onsite every day of the festival, with winemaker Guillaume Fabre pairing the wines served at “The Final Pour,” the four-course finale dinner event Saturday evening.

“Wine lovers who appreciated the caliber of winery we’ve been able to attract to Florence in years past will be thrilled by this year’s choice,” Festival board member Tim Norwood said. “Clos Solene produces only 3,500 cases a year, most of which are instantly allocated to the winery’s internal mailing list. To have Guillaume giving us the chance to not only taste, but to buy Clos Solène wines in the Pee Dee, makes this a very special opportunity.”

Returning to the program for 2022 are signature events such as “Meat and Meander,” a celebration of all things meaty that kicks off the festival Thursday evening at the Waters Building. It will showcase eight Florence restaurant chefs who will serve up tastes from grills and smokers, and a boiled peanuts station manned by the Lee Bros.