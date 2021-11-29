Florence Wine & Food Festival returns March 31-April 2

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Wine & Food Festival, a weekend of events that benefits Help 4 Kids Florence, will return March 31-April 2 after a two-year hiatus.
The event, in Downtown Florence, will feature an expanded program that will highlight award-winning cookbook authors, the Lee Bros., and two new events – a wine class and a Farmer’s Market Brunch at the Central City Market.
“Being dormant for so long, and with people itching to get out and celebrate, we knew we wanted to come back strong, with some all-new events and some very special guests,” said Festival Director Tamara Kirven.
Charleston-based cookbook authors, Matt Lee and Ted Lee — also known as the “Lee Bros.” — will play hosts for the Festival.
The brothers have invited some of their friends, including Nathalie Dupree, star of the long-running PBS TV show “New Southern Cooking with Nathalie Dupree,” and author of 15 cookbooks including the James Beard award-winning “Mastering the Art of Southern Cuisine.”
Also on hand will be Ray Isle, Executive Wine Editor for “Food & Wine” magazine and the Wine and Spirits Editor for “Travel+Leisure.” He will lead a new event on Saturday that will feature a tasting of French Rhone-style blends grown and bottled in Paso Robles, California, a region Isle calls “Fascinating … making better wines than they ever have before.”
As in past years, the Festival will feature a California winery, Kirven said. For 2022, Paso Robles winery Clos Solène will be onsite every day of the festival, with winemaker Guillaume Fabre pairing the wines served at “The Final Pour,” the four-course finale dinner event Saturday evening.
“Wine lovers who appreciated the caliber of winery we’ve been able to attract to Florence in years past will be thrilled by this year’s choice,” Festival board member Tim Norwood said. “Clos Solene produces only 3,500 cases a year, most of which are instantly allocated to the winery’s internal mailing list. To have Guillaume giving us the chance to not only taste, but to buy Clos Solène wines in the Pee Dee, makes this a very special opportunity.”
Returning to the program for 2022 are signature events such as “Meat and Meander,” a celebration of all things meaty that kicks off the festival Thursday evening at the Waters Building. It will showcase eight Florence restaurant chefs who will serve up tastes from grills and smokers, and a boiled peanuts station manned by the Lee Bros.
Also back by popular demand is Friday night’s “Sip and Savor” shopping event, which sends guests on an itinerary visiting downtown Florence’s finest independent retailers, where they can shop while nibbling on bites prepared by Pee Dee area chefs and sip wines paired by Bryan Holt, owner of a soon-to-open wine store.
A brand-new event, the City Center Market Brunch, will take place the Saturday morning of the festival under a tent on the grounds of the Central City Market, with chefs serving brunch bites featuring produce from the market’s farms, a mimosa bar, and a “gathering table” of prepared foods and snacks made by farmer’s market vendors, styled and curated by Fletcher Bateman of The Happy Hours Company, Kirven said.
“The Pee Dee is the bread-basket of South Carolina in terms of how many amazing farms and growers are located here,” said Matt Lee.
The the farm-to-table spirit of the brunch will carry though to “The Final Pour” event that evening.
Dupree will close out the festival as the headliner for “The Final Pour,” the four-course dinner paired with wines from Clos Solène. The theme of the dinner Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking: Florence Style! — takes its name in part from the title of her most recent, award winning book, Kirven said.
Tickets for all events of the Festival, called “A Weekend to Savor,” are on sale Dec. 6 at florencewineandfood.com.