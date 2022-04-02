Florence Wine & Food's Market Brunch featured local chefs

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Market Brunch hosted by Florence Wine and Food drew a crowd to Saturday's Florence City Center Market, which was already close to overflow as residents got out to shop and enjoy a sunny, but cool, morning.

"We're featuring all local chefs and food entrepreneurs," said Merritt Dowdell, project coordinator for the city of Florence.

The brunch took place both under and out from under a tent in an area set off by a white picket fence.

The menu for the brunch included:

Curried grits with citrus-pickled shrimp by Will Altman of Altman Farm & Mill.

Fresh coffee from Batch Nine Coffee Company.

Hand-rolled traditional cinnamon, orange, cranberry and lemon blueberry sourdough buns from Joyce Edwards of Breads and Threads.

Blue moon garden vegetable quiche by Doug Smith of Doug The Food Guy.

BBQ Pork Egg Rolls from Julia Belle's.

Southern-style shrimp and grits from LilJazZis.

Mimosa bar featuring pineapple ginger mimosa juice by Michey Finn's and Legacy Juice.

Onion souffle with toast points, tomato basil tarts and roasted pear, fig and blue cheese flat bread by Osbornes.

Sausage gravy and biscuit brunch pizza from Rebel Pie.

The featured item in the brunch was the Gathering Table, built of cypress by Elkram and Grason Markel.

The table featured a curated collection of food by Fletcher Bateman of Happy Hours Co. — known for her curated charcuterie boards, Dowdell said

"She has a real knack for picking out unique products and pair very well together," Dowdell said.

"The table represents all the pieces it takes to make something sturdy and resilient because it's rot resistant and the resin that runs through the wood of the table," Dowdell said.

Featured items on the table included candied pecans and goat cheese, deviled eggs, cowboy candies, Jerusalem artichoke relish, ham biscuits, cucumber sandwiches and carrot rollups.

Florence Wine & Food wrapped up Saturday with a Wine Class: Passport to Paso Robles and The Final Pour & Feast.