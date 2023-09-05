Jan. 21 deputies responded to a call at the residence in reference to a child in cardiac/respiratory distress, according to a release from the agency.

"Six week old Ah’Mir Cooper was unresponsive when transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators have now charged Shamika Danielle Jones, the infant’s biological mother with unlawful conduct toward a child," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the arrest. "According to Investigators, Jones is alleged to have laid the infant down to sleep in an unsafe condition on his stomach in a bassinet with loose blankets and other objects."