FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child in connection with the death of a six-week old child.
Deputies arrested Shamika Danielle Jones, 28, of 1809 Autumn Lane, Sept 1.
Jan. 21 deputies responded to a call at the residence in reference to a child in cardiac/respiratory distress, according to a release from the agency.
"Six week old Ah’Mir Cooper was unresponsive when transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators have now charged Shamika Danielle Jones, the infant’s biological mother with unlawful conduct toward a child," Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the arrest. "According to Investigators, Jones is alleged to have laid the infant down to sleep in an unsafe condition on his stomach in a bassinet with loose blankets and other objects."
People are also reading…
Jones is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, according to the release.