FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Florence Police responded to the 1300 block of Valparasio Drive at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting report and arrived to find Monica Anissa Faust, 32, of 1302 Vibratio Apt. KA, in the parking lot there in possession of a pistol. Officers took her into custody, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

"Officers learned that Ms. Faust came to the location and began arguing with the victim in another vehicle. Ms. Faust allegedly shot at a second victim, who was walking away from the victim’s truck during the argument," according to the release.

The Florence County Detention Center's Website indicates Faust is free on bond, though it doesn't indicate the amount of bond.