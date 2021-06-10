Florence woman charged in Wednesday afternoon stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence woman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature Wednesday following an assault in which a a person was stabbed.
Florence Police responded to the 200 block of West Elm Street shortly after 4 p.m. and, upon arrival, located the victim with an apparent stab wound, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jasmine Hickmon, 23, of 215 West Elm Street, Apt. A, was taken into custody without incident and also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
She will appear Thursday morning before a Florence County magistrate to be arraigned and have her bond set.