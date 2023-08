FLORENCE, S.C. - The Florence County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman on a charge of shoplifting.

According to the sheriff's office, Carmen Nicole Floyd, 44, of 3024 TV Road is accused of stealing about $200 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 843-6652121, extension 80172. People can also leave a tip through the sheriff's office's free app for smartphones or call in a tip to Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372