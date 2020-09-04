Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

FLORENCE, S.C. — The path to a potential Alzheimer's diagnosis started with a scratch on the side of a car for one Florence woman.
The woman, who refused to provide her name because of the susceptibility of those with dementia to scams and frauds, said she had driven to her granddaughter's residence to spend a day with her before she returned to college.
"I had a memory loss," the woman said at the fifth annual Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Lunch and Learn event held Friday in the Palmetto Room. "I had gone to the [ear nose and throat] doctor's. I had come home. I was feeling dizzy. I was driving home and was feeling dizzy ... I had some vision issues."
Knowing her granddaughter would be heading off for college soon, she decided to ignore those problems and drive to the granddaughter's house.
"That was going to be our day out," she said. "I got to her house and I said, 'Honey, can you just take me home? I'm not feeling well and we'll do it tomorrow.'"
Her granddaughter drove her home.
"My son came out later that afternoon and saw my car," the woman continued. "There's this huge scratch all the way down the side of my car. My car is a fairly new car. It's a year old."
Her son asked about the scratch.
"I didn't remember any part of it," she said. "It's just gone."
At first, the family suspected the woman had a diabetes-related episode of low blood sugar.
A brief Google search indicates that the symptoms of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, include confusion and feeling lightheaded or dizzy.
The woman's family took her to the doctor, who ordered tests and asked her not to drive for three months.
Those tests indicated to the doctor that a portion of her brain was shrinking.
The University of Queensland Brain Institute says that memories that happened to a person are stored in the hippocampus, the neocortex and the amygdala.
The woman asked the doctor what that meant.
"He said it can be an early sign of Alzheimer's but we don't know," the woman said.
A blockage in her carotid arteries — which carry blood to the brain — and a family history of strokes leaves some hope that the memory loss is related to that, so-called vascular dementia.
Even still, the prognosis is rather bleak.
The Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drugs for vascular dementia and a page on the Alzheimer's Association website indicates vascular dementia correlates with a shorter lifespan.
The statistics for Alzheimer's are even more bleak. There's no cure, no medications that are guaranteed to work or even slow the process down for everyone.
The woman said she is planning to have surgery to correct the blockage and is working to manage her blood sugar level better.
But knowing the possibility she may begin to lose her mental facilities was scary.
"I'm terrified," she said. "I am absolutely terrified. I know what it feels like right here [she pointed to her heart]. I can't imagine what it would be like to lose pieces of it more, more and more."
She also thought about her family.
Her daughter. she said, drove her to see family in Ohio in early March and also to visit the Cleveland Clinic for the vascular problem. However, the woman broke her ankle on the trip and the pair stayed in the hospital for three or four weeks before coming back to Florence.
One they were back, they isolated themselves for two more weeks due to the threat posed by COVID-19.
"I know how much of herself she gives for me," the woman said.
Friday afternoon she asked the speakers what she could do to prepare.
"I just don't know what to do next," she said after she asked her question.
The speakers included J. Ross, a person from the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association and Rodney Berry of Congressman Tom Rice's office.
J. Ross offered her actionable advice including the importance of getting a will and health care and financial powers of attorney drafted while she still was able to do so.
The Alzheimer's Association representative offered advice for caregivers including the importance of taking respites to recharge from the battle against the disease.
Berry thanked her for sharing her story and wished her well in his speech. He also shared his faith in God that everything happens for a reason and that no one is put on or left on the earth without a good reason from the Lord.
