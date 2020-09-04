Florence woman faces 'terrifying' prospect of dementia

The statistics for Alzheimer's are even more bleak. There's no cure, no medications that are guaranteed to work or even slow the process down for everyone.

The woman said she is planning to have surgery to correct the blockage and is working to manage her blood sugar level better.

But knowing the possibility she may begin to lose her mental facilities was scary.

"I'm terrified," she said. "I am absolutely terrified. I know what it feels like right here [she pointed to her heart]. I can't imagine what it would be like to lose pieces of it more, more and more."

She also thought about her family.

Her daughter. she said, drove her to see family in Ohio in early March and also to visit the Cleveland Clinic for the vascular problem. However, the woman broke her ankle on the trip and the pair stayed in the hospital for three or four weeks before coming back to Florence.

One they were back, they isolated themselves for two more weeks due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

"I know how much of herself she gives for me," the woman said.

Friday afternoon she asked the speakers what she could do to prepare.