Florence woman identified as inmate who died Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Coroner Wednesday identified the Florence County Detention Center inmate who was found dead in their cell Monday.
Tiffany Love Williams, 29, of Florence was discovered unresponsive at about 6:40 a.m. and, at that time, resuscitation efforts started, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken wrote in a release on the death.
Medics with Florence County EMS responded and transported her to a Florence area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The body will be autopsied Thursday morning.
The Florence County sheriff's office has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death.
