Florence woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence resident Renara Jessica Burgess, 33, pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to two counts of presenting a false claim for payment greater than $10,000, according to the state attorney general's office.

Judge Michael G. Nettles accepted the plea. In exchange for her guilty plea, Burgess was sentenced to 10 years, suspended upon 90 days in jail, plus five years of probation, and held responsible for $60,000 in restitution of claims she filed on her own behalf.

This case involved a ring of fraudulent criminal activity with over 20 people altering medical bills and subsequently submitting false claims to insurance companies from September 2013 to July 2015, according to the attorney general's office.

With Burgess serving as the ringleader, more than $400,000 of claims were made, and nearly $300,000 of those were paid by the insurance companies. Burgess altered her own family’s medical bills, as well as recruited and directed others to alter their medical bills for submission as well, according to an advisory from the attorney general's office.