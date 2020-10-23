 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges
0 comments

Florence woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Florence resident Renara Jessica Burgess, 33, pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to two counts of presenting a false claim for payment greater than $10,000, according to the state attorney general's office.

Judge Michael G. Nettles accepted the plea. In exchange for her guilty plea, Burgess was sentenced to 10 years, suspended upon 90 days in jail, plus five years of probation, and held responsible for $60,000 in restitution of claims she filed on her own behalf.

This case involved a ring of fraudulent criminal activity with over 20 people altering medical bills and subsequently submitting false claims to insurance companies from September 2013 to July 2015, according to the attorney general's office. 

With Burgess serving as the ringleader, more than $400,000 of claims were made, and nearly $300,000 of those were paid by the insurance companies. Burgess altered her own family’s medical bills, as well as recruited and directed others to alter their medical bills for submission as well, according to an advisory from the attorney general's office.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural
Local News

Florence to remove Black Lives Matter mural

FLORENCE, S.C. — Suzanne La Rochelle said she cried Wednesday when she learned of plan to removal the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela confirmed Thursday afternoon that the city would would be removing the mural. 

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death
Local News

Pee Dee Saturday reports 53 COVID cases, one death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 810 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 22 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert