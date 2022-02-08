Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill.
State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.
Ex parte is a Latin term meaning done in the interests of one party without consulting the other affected party.
Robinson, a 29-year-old real estate agent, was found dead in her home on Jan. 23.
Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson Jr., 31, has been charged with her murder.
“Taylor McFadden Robinson should still be with us,” McKnight said. “She was a victim of abuse who could have been saved if magistrates had the power to issue orders of protection. My bill gives them this power in certain circumstances so that individuals like Ms. Robinson can receive protection immediately.”
McKnight said he was inspired to author the bill because Robinson wasn't able to get an order of protection.
Robinson's sister told the court at Duncan Robinson's bond hearing that her sister had sought an order of protection, but it was denied. Robinson has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A local TV station reported family court records show the order of protection was denied because the alleged facts did not prove she was being abused.
"It indicated to me that the system was broken and we needed to do something for victims of domestic violence to get the protection that they needed," McKnight said.
McKnight said his bill has received strong bipartisan support.
The bill's cosponsors include Democrats Pat Henegan, Krystle Matthews, Beth Bernstein, Wendy Brawley and Spencer Wetmore and Republicans Rita Allison, Ashley Trantham, Shannon Erickson, Melissa Oremus and Sylleste Davis.
McKnight added a companion bill would be introduced in the Senate.