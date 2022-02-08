Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill.

State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Ex parte is a Latin term meaning done in the interests of one party without consulting the other affected party.

Robinson, a 29-year-old real estate agent, was found dead in her home on Jan. 23.

Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson Jr., 31, has been charged with her murder.

“Taylor McFadden Robinson should still be with us,” McKnight said. “She was a victim of abuse who could have been saved if magistrates had the power to issue orders of protection. My bill gives them this power in certain circumstances so that individuals like Ms. Robinson can receive protection immediately.”

McKnight said he was inspired to author the bill because Robinson wasn't able to get an order of protection.