FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber will play host to its first Women in Commerce Luncheon Aug. 31 at the Florence Center.

This program will focus on celebrating successes and promoting opportunities for women’s career growth. The luncheon will offer networking ideas that will help create friendships and business relationships that will aid in growing your career and reaching your personal goals, according to a release from the chamber.

The keynote speakers for the Women In Commerce Luncheon will be Donna Isgett, President and CEO of McLeod Health, and Costa King Cockfield, Chief Nursing Officer of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center. Both will share their inspirational journeys in career growth. This is a great opportunity for businesses and individuals to enjoy lunch and hear messages that will encouraging further career growth.

Ashley Christenbury, City Executive for First Bank served on the advisory committee for the Women in Commerce program and said, “It’s exciting to see the Chamber bring local leadership together for an event tailored to inspire and uplift women in our community.”

The event will begin at 11:30 am with a mingle and mocktails. The lunch and program will be starting at noon. A special thank you to Duke Energy and Raldex Hospitality for making this program possible, according to the release.

Registration is required to attend. Special tables of 8 are $375 and single tickets are $40 each. You can register by going to https://www.flochamber.com/event/2023-women-in-commerce/, or by calling the Chamber at 843-665-0515.