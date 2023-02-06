FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Family YMCA's largest annual fundraiser will be back and at full attendance Friday at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing Technology.

This will be the 23rd year for the Father-Daughter Dance, said Renee Mitchell with the YMCA.

"Started out at the Y, moved to the (Florence) Civic Center and now at the SiMT," she said of the venues the event has outgrown over its time.

The event took a year off for COVID and sold a limited number of tickets last year, she said.

"We're hoping to ramp it back up to where it used to be," she said.

Where it was, she said, was sellouts.

"Dads and daughters, father figures, we have generations that come. We've had them coming from the time they were babies to now they're adults," Mitchell said. "It is really sweet to see the ages. They start them when they're little and can wear the cute little dresses."

"It's an opportunity for them to show their daughters what a date should be like," Mitchell said of the dance, which she described as a safe space with age-appropriate songs.

The Y solicits local businesses to contribute food, snacks, cupcakes and balloons -- they want lots of balloons.

"We try to have as many balloons as we can but, the size of the floor, they're never enough," Mitchell said.

Few of the balloons will survive to the end of the event, let alone five minutes past the time the girls are turned loose on the balloon-covered dance floor.

The dance starts at 6 p.m. and the last dance is 8:45 p.m., Mitchell said.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased only in advance at the YMCA in Florence.

The dance is followed Saturday by the annual Penguin Plunge at 11 a.m. at the Y.

"I don't think the weather is really going to be that bad Saturday," Mitchell said. "When I plunged, I think it was freezing."

Mitchell said there were several area ministers already on the list to plunge along with YMCA staffers.

The plunge takes place on the slide at the outdoor pool and is usually followed by a quick dash through the pool to the stairs and a waiting towel.

"Even though the temperature isn't going to be that bad, the pool water is going to be cold," Mitchell said.

"We provide some cupcakes left over from the dance, snacks, hot cider and hot chocolate to those who go down the slide," Mitchell said.

Plungers need to raise, or donate, $100 to the YMCA and will receive a "special event gift and bragging rights."

Mitchell said the money raised by the plunge will go to the Y's annual campaign.