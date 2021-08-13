Florencep police charge Timmonsville man with breaking into cars

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police officers on Thursday arrested and charged a Timmonsville man with several car burglaries along the 2200 block of West Lucas Street.

A patrol officer at 4:12 a.m. "observed a suspicious person on a bicycle riding behind a closed business," according to the police department.

Officers found a pair of flip-flops and an abandoned bicycle behind the business and initiated a search for the rider.

"Officers found Brandon Ryan Marion Stokes (23 of 1811 West Lucas Street, Timmonsville) lying in the brush near a ditch in that area and detained him," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a media advisory. "Mr. Stokes was reportedly in possession of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and prescription pills. Responding officers also located evidence of tampering with several vehicles in that area."

Stokes is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, financial transaction card theft, tampering with a vehicle, and three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and remains in custody with bond set at $47,000.