FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence's 2020-21 budget could be growing by $1.3 million.
The city council voted Monday afternoon to approve the first reading of Bill No. 2020-21 which amends the city's general fund budget to include the acquisition 25 police vehicles at $1.01 million, the purchase of four pickup trucks for $100,000, services regarding neighborhood plans for Timrod and Maple parks for $95,000, a command vehicle for the fire department for $55,000, the purchase of four mowers and two trailers for $36,000 and turnout gear for the fire department for $25,000.
The bill also amends the city's debt service millage by allocating a $227,000 payment from property taxes already collected to fund the construction of two new fire stations and related equipment.
It also approved the first reading of Bill No. 2020-25, which authorizes a conditional grant and development agreement with a unspecified developer team regarding the conveyance of unspecified real estate in the city and an accompanying resolution.
The council approved second and final reading of two bills rezoning approximately 45 acres of property to correct an inadvertent zoning done when the city changed its zoning code and annexing two properties off of East Chapel Road into the city, approved first readings of bills amending the city code to allow for penalties for people intentionally damaging the city's water meters and revising of the city's water and sewer rates to include a 1% yearly increase for the next three years followed by increases of 2% and 3% for the rest of the next 10 years.
The city approved the first and final reading of an emergency bill ratifying emergency proclamation issued by Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman to require masks in retail and other public-accessible enclosed spaces in the city.
Shannon Kelley addressed the council regarding flooding issues on North Lakewood Drive.
The council also received an update on the 2020 census.
