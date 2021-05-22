Florence's budget could grow by nearly $4 million

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence's budget could grow by roughly $3.9 million during the next fiscal year.
Randy Osterman, city manager, and Kevin Yokim, assistant city manager over the city's finance department, provided the city council an overview of the budget at a work session held Wednesday afternoon at the city's water treatment plant in the Pee Dee Touchtone Energy Commerce Park.
The information they provided to the council indicates a general fund budget of $41.1 million, a water and sewer utilities enterprise fund budget of $37.6 million, a water and sewer utilities construction fund budget of $8 million, a hospitality fund budget of $4.6 million, a stormwater utility enterprise fund budget of $1.5 million and a water and sewer utilities equipment replacement fund budget of $1.1 million. There are also three funds with budgets of less than one million.
The total of all funds is $95 million, up $3.9 million from $91.1 million for the current year budget as approved last year.
The current year's budget was set lower due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 virus and the government-mandated shutdowns enacted to slow its spread.
The 2019 budget was approved at $92.85 million.
General Fund
The city's general fund budget has increased by roughly $400,000 from the city's 2020 budget. This is less than $2.2 million increase of the general fund budget approved in June 2019 and less than the $2.72 million increase of the general fund budget approved in 2018.
The city generates revenue for the fund from licenses and fees ($14.4 million), property taxes ($11.3 million), interfund transfers ($6 million), governmental reimbursements ($5.5 million), and permits and fees ($2.8 million). There are also two other sources of revenue of less than $1 million.
Osterman said that over 60% of the revenue in the fund goes toward employee salaries.
A pie chart included in a PowerPoint presentation indicates that $10.4 million would go to the city's police department, $8.2 million will go toward public works, $7.2 million to the fire department, $4.5 million toward insurance and benefits, $4 million toward general government and administrative services, $3.5 million to recreation and athletics, and $2.1 million to debt service. There are also two other categories that would receive less than $1 million in revenue.
Osterman said the city has budgeted for cost of living and merit pay adjustments for city employees. He said the city staff hoped the raises could be in the range of a combined 2% to 3%. The increases would become effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Also effective in January will be an increase in the city's health insurance premium.
Osterman said the percentage increase of the premium is not yet known but would likely be between 1% and 2.6%. He added that the added cost would not effect city employees.
Effective in July will be an increase in the city's share of its retirement system contributions of 1%,as mandated by state law.
Osterman said all of these increases have been included in the budget.
Water and Sewer Utilities Enterprise Fund
The city's water and sewer utilities enterprise fund has increased by $2 million from this year's budget. This year's budget called for a $120,000 decrease from the previous year.
Yokim said that the city derives 50% of the revenue from the funds from its sewer fees and charges, 47% from its water fees, and 3% from other sources.
The revenues will be spent in nine departments: debt service ($9.6 million), non-departmental ($9.3 million), sewer treatment ($5.7 million), utility finance ($3 million), surface water production ($2.6 million) and distribution ($2.4 million). The remaining funds are to receive less than $2 million.
Water and Sewer Utilities Construction Fund
The water and sewer utilities construction fund is up by $1.2 million from this year's budget. This year's budget called for drop of $3.52 million from the previous year's budget.
The revenue for the fund comes from projected funds on hand that have already been allocated to previous projects ($3.9 million), a transfer from the water and sewer utilities enterprise fund of $3 million, and a capital construction fund transfer of $1 million.
There are 19 ongoing projects.
Six projects are proposed. Those are a water and sewer line extension in Freedom Estates to account for the Palmetto Corporation annexation, a sewer lift station on Wisteria Drive, a water and sewer extension in Lion's Gate, repairs and rehabilitation of the lines on Bellaire and Beauvoir, and a John Paul Jones Road water extension.
Over $2.3 million will be reserved for other projects.
Hospitality Fund
The hospitality fund budget has increased by $42,500 over this year's budget. This year's budget contained a $560,000 decrease in the expected funds.
The hospitality fees are derived from hotel and prepared food taxes. The funds must be spent on tourism-related items.
The budget calls for $1.5 million to go to the Florence Center, $1.5 million to the operation of the city's athletic facilities, $527,520 to debt service on the tennis and performing arts center, $400,540 on the recreation center debt service, $300,000 on a special obligation bond payment, $151,890 on the sports complex debt service and $100,000 to the Florence County Museum.
There are six projects that will receive less than $100,000.
Stormwater Utility Enterprise Fund
The stormwater utility enterprise fund increased by $30,500 over this year's budget. This year's budget called for an increase of $30,000 from the previous year's budget.
Nearly $1.4 million of fund's revenues are derived from stormwater fees and the remaining $83,500 is derived from other sources.
Over $834,000 of the revenues would go to operations, $320,400 to debt service, and $305,690 will be transferred to other funds.
Water and Sewer Utilities Equipment Replacement Fund
This fund is funded by a transfer from the water and sewer enterprise fund. Over $374,000 will go toward distribution operations, $335,000 to collection operations, $265,000 to the wastewater treatment plant, $60,000 to engineering, and $50,000 to groundwater production.
Next Steps
The city council is likely to consider first reading of the budget at its June meeting. It is possible the city could hold a called meeting to approve the first or second readings of the budget by July 1.