Florence's budget could grow by nearly $4 million

The city's general fund budget has increased by roughly $400,000 from the city's 2020 budget. This is less than $2.2 million increase of the general fund budget approved in June 2019 and less than the $2.72 million increase of the general fund budget approved in 2018.

The city generates revenue for the fund from licenses and fees ($14.4 million), property taxes ($11.3 million), interfund transfers ($6 million), governmental reimbursements ($5.5 million), and permits and fees ($2.8 million). There are also two other sources of revenue of less than $1 million.

Osterman said that over 60% of the revenue in the fund goes toward employee salaries.

A pie chart included in a PowerPoint presentation indicates that $10.4 million would go to the city's police department, $8.2 million will go toward public works, $7.2 million to the fire department, $4.5 million toward insurance and benefits, $4 million toward general government and administrative services, $3.5 million to recreation and athletics, and $2.1 million to debt service. There are also two other categories that would receive less than $1 million in revenue.