Florence's business license tax ordinance brings surprises for some local business owners

He said he was excited about Jordan’s bill. He said he felt like the bill would be great for small businesses because their compliance burden was reduced and cities and towns because they would not have to continually keep up with the paperwork from various businesses.

Kevin Yokim, assistant city manager over the finance department, spoke to council members about the bill before they approved the ordinance on first reading in February. He said the bill does basically four things: establishes a uniform classification system for businesses, creates a uniform payment date (April 30) for businesses to pay their taxes starting in 2022, provides a uniform portal for businesses operating in multiple cities and towns and establishes a bi-annual reevaluation process for business license taxing plans.

The city approved the ordinance on first reading in February and on second and final reading in March, which codified the ordinance into city code.