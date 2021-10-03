Florence's Cross & Crown celebrates St. Francis, blesses the animals

FLORENCE, S.C. — A small crowd turned out Sunday for Cross & Crown Lutheran Church’s annual Blessing of the Animals — a celebration to mark the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on Oct. 4.

Congregants and neighbors turned out with dogs, cats and a miniature horse — a volunteer butterfly circled the ceremony for most of its duration — for the 20-minute ceremony that was conducted on the church’s labyrinth.

Tails wagged and wet noses took in all the smells they could as The Rev. Steven Curry Gallego made the rounds with blessings — real and virtual — for the furry congregants. Those in attendance were also blessed with baggies of species-specific treats.

The church also took up a collection for the Darlington County Humane Society.

In addition to being considered the patron saint of Italy, St. Francis is the patron saint of animals and the natural environment.