Florence's Delmae elementary earns Blue Ribbon honors

FLORENCE, S.C. -- There was a celebration Monday afternoon at Delmae Heights Elementary School as staff received the news they had all hoped for -- Delmae is officially a 2021 Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence, Lighthouse School.

The award is a validation of the dedication she sees every day from the entire Delmae school family, said Principal Roy Ann Jolley.

“When I think about this recognition, I think about the hard work of all the individuals in this building,” Jolley said. “I think of this as confirmation that what we’re doing here at Delmae is the right thing and we’re going in the right direction. Because of that, our students are benefiting.”

Jolley shared the news on the intercom with the entire school and cheers could be heard down every hallway. She said that this award was the best Christmas present that she could have gotten.

The distinguished Lighthouse School Award is given to schools who meet a set of criteria from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence national validated assessment process. This process includes evaluating nine performance areas found within high-performing schools.