Florence's Dove rebrands as Dove Technologies

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dove Print Solutions has rebranded and will operation under the name Dove Technologies to mark the culmination a five-year diversification of its services.
The name change is part of a complete rebranding the company is currently undergoing to better align with its ever-evolving list of services. What started as a printer ribbon remanufacturer in 1991 has transformed into a total office technology provider.
While still operating in the realm of commercial printers, copiers, and in office equipment Dove now offers IT Services and Document Management.
“Dove is committed to keeping up with the current market and has made a point to listen to customers needs over the past few years. We are very proud of the new services we have been able to introduce to our current customers and look forward to serving an even broader client scope as we continue to grow under our new name,” CEO Rogers Coxe said.