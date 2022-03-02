Florence's Dove rebrands as Dove Technologies

The name change is part of a complete rebranding the company is currently undergoing to better align with its ever-evolving list of services. What started as a printer ribbon remanufacturer in 1991 has transformed into a total office technology provider.

“Dove is committed to keeping up with the current market and has made a point to listen to customers needs over the past few years. We are very proud of the new services we have been able to introduce to our current customers and look forward to serving an even broader client scope as we continue to grow under our new name,” CEO Rogers Coxe said.