Florence's Echols named to state advisory council
Florence's Echols named to state advisory council

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Les Echols of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has been named a member of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs’ Small and Minority Business Advisory Council.

The primary focus of this new committee will be to help identify best business practices and recommend industry leading feedback that enhances and promotes economic growth throughout the state.

The South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs was created in 1993 by the South Carolina General Assembly to provide the citizenry of the state with a single point of contact for information regarding the State’s minority population.

The mission of the Commission for Minority Affairs is to be a catalyst that identifies and examines emerging issues and trends by providing constructive solutions and approaches to support the policy and socio-economic development of ethnic minority communities.

The committee is built of individuals with diverse experience and expertise that will actively contribute to a collaborative effort and partner to assist small and minority businesses.

