Florence's Echols named to Together SC's board

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Together SC, the state’s network of nonprofit organizations and their allies for good, recently announced Nicole Echols, executive director of the Pee Dee Branch of Harvest Hope in Florence, as one of four new board members elected by its nonprofit member organizations from across South Carolina.
Together SC’s 15-member board is composed of highly respected and tenured leaders with notable accomplishments in their communities. It looks to these leaders to help engage and serve their local communities. Together SC’s current board members include Carl Humphries, CEO of HopeHealth Inc., also of Florence.
In response to the racial unrest of this summer and the pandemic’s spotlight on the state’s inequities, the organization is building upon its 2019 Summit focus on “Facing Race Together” and pledges to help the nonprofit community advance racial equity.
New programming includes Removing Our Blinders, monthly conversations to help understand racial inequities, and its much-needed Black Nonprofits Leaders Group, which Echols chairs.
The organization’s commitment to helping members tackle issues of racial inequities is one reason leaders are stepping up for board service.
“I am thrilled and honored to not only be joining the board of Together SC, but also for being directly involved with helping to build and foster equity and inclusion in the nonprofit arena," said Echols.
Echols is a 2019 winner of the Fred Sheheen Award for Excellence in Non-Profit Leadership, and a graduate of South Carolina State University, Leadership Florence, and the Non-Profit Leadership Institute (NPLI) at Francis Marion University. She serves on numerous boards, including serving as current board chair of both Florence First Steps and Mingle of the Pee Dee, and board member of Junior League of Florence and Women in Philanthropy.
Armed with a new strategic plan and an engaged board of directors, Together SC looks to continue helping South Carolina’s network of nonprofit and philanthropic leaders understand, adapt to and influence our changing landscape. Join the organization as an ally for good online at www.togethersc.org.
