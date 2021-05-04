Florence's First Baptist crosses steeple project off its to-do list

FLORENCE, S.C. − First Baptist Church's steeple project is finally done, and the finishing touch is there, high atop the steeple, for everyone to see.
The end came about a year after the bulk of the work was completed.
"We had finished the remodeling of the steeple in May of last year, but then we wanted to put a cross on it and got permission from the city to do so," said Dr. Michael Crawford, the church's senior pastor. "And so now we're going to have a six-foot cross that will be installed atop the steeple."
The installation happened Tuesday morning when a crew from Superior Crane put a crew from Elvira's Mobile Steel Services Metal Fabricator into a cage, along with a six-foot tall and two-foot wide aluminum cross − and hoisted them 160 feet (more or less) into the air.
The two crews made it look easy − at least from the ground.
"I don't think they're going to give me a ride this time," said Crawford as he watched crane operator Chris Stowers make a practice run at the job with an empty cage. "When they were redoing the steeple, I was able to go up there."
Perhaps the most challenging part of the installation was cutting the bubble wrap off the cross 160 feet (more or less) in the air in a cage built to hold two people (again, more or less).
In the end, though, brothers Jeffery and Robert Overby were able to get the bubble wrap off, remove a place holder at the top of the steeple, put a stake in and then the cross over the stake.
At key steps, generous quantities of silicon sealant were applied.
Mission accomplished.
"When we asked the city's permission for the rebuilding or remodeling of it, we said, 'We would also like to put a cross on it.' One of the council members was like, 'It's a church, put a cross on it.' We took that as permission," Crawford said.
This is likely the first time a cross has adorned the steeple, Crawford said.
It was supposed to have had one installed on it after it was repaired following Hurricane Hugo in 1989. That never happened, though, said Todd Ousley with the church's buildings and grounds committee.
Something happened and the cross was never installed, he said.
Something happened Tuesday morning: The cross was installed.