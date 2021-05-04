Florence's First Baptist crosses steeple project off its to-do list

FLORENCE, S.C. − First Baptist Church's steeple project is finally done, and the finishing touch is there, high atop the steeple, for everyone to see.

The end came about a year after the bulk of the work was completed.

"We had finished the remodeling of the steeple in May of last year, but then we wanted to put a cross on it and got permission from the city to do so," said Dr. Michael Crawford, the church's senior pastor. "And so now we're going to have a six-foot cross that will be installed atop the steeple."

The installation happened Tuesday morning when a crew from Superior Crane put a crew from Elvira's Mobile Steel Services Metal Fabricator into a cage, along with a six-foot tall and two-foot wide aluminum cross − and hoisted them 160 feet (more or less) into the air.

The two crews made it look easy − at least from the ground.

"I don't think they're going to give me a ride this time," said Crawford as he watched crane operator Chris Stowers make a practice run at the job with an empty cage. "When they were redoing the steeple, I was able to go up there."