Florence's former O'Dowd, Carolina Theater in line for renovation, restoration

All that was lacking was finding the right person to come along and rehabilitate the building.

"Knowing and seeing what has happened in all municipalities in South Carolina and the Southeast, we've seen successful reuses of them — either as a music venue or reinventing it as theater," Moore said.

It turned out that the city might just have to be the right person if it wants to restore the venue.

"What we found ever since we bought, people would come in and look at it and it was to the point where it wasn't feasible for someone to come in and rehabilitate — it was cost prohibitive," Moore said.

When the city acquired the old Florence Pharmacy building next door, a world of possibilities opened up for the city and the old theater.

"For us to be truly successful, it needed another component to it," Moore said. "Often you see restaurants, Art Trail Gallery — something to activate the space when there is not a concert or movie showing.

"When we were able to purchase the pharmacy next to it, that's really what triggered the 'Hey, we have the infrastructure needed to bring something special downtown,'" Moore said.