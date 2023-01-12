Florence's Gary Finklea earns Judge Ralph King Anderson Jr. Award

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence attorney Gary Finklea at the annual county bar meeting was recognized for a lifetime of service to the community with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Award presented by Anderson, a judge for whom Finklea clerked fresh out of law school.

The presentation took place at the Florence County Bar Association's December meeting.

"The honorable Ralph King Anderson Jr. — obviously a prominent figure in our legal society both at a local and a statewide level — this was an award started back in 1998 to honor those members of the Florence County Bar that distinguish themselves through dedication to community service and the legal profession," said Alec Hogsette, president of the association.

"There are plenty of deserving attorneys, but only one person receives the award every year," Hogsette said. "Gary Finklea clearly stood out above the rest."

"There are multitude of equally deserving members of the Florence County Bar worthy of receiving the Ralph King Anderson Jr. award." Finklea said. "There is no greater honor than being recognized by your peers and I am humbled to receive this award."

Receiving the award has his career back to where it started, Finklea said.

"I was blessed to begin my career serving as Judge Anderson’s law clerk. He introduced me to the profession and imparted wisdom and set examples that could not be learned in the classroom," Finklea said. "Although, I hope I have many more years in this profession, receiving this reward is coming full circle. I began my career learning from Judge Anderson and now that I am on the downhill run of my career, having received this award from Judge Anderson personally is like a father commending his son for a job well done."

Finklea, a Pamplico native, graduated Francis Marion magna cum laude in 1990 with a bachelor of arts in political science and from the University of South Carolina with a juris doctorate in 1993 and established the Finklea Law Firm in 2004.

Finklea's name will be added to a plaque in the Florence County courthouse.

"This is truly a lifetime/career award," Hogsette said. "I know Gary personally, I know he'll continue in that role. He's still out there dedicating his time and services to the community."

A sentiment echoed by the award recipient.

"My mission field is serving my clients and my community. I look forward to continuing my practice and embodying the characteristics for which this award is given: advocacy, scholarship, and service," Finklea said.

At the meeting the association also donated $7,730 it raised for Harvest Hope Food Bank.

"We were proud to be able to contribute," Hogsette said.