Florence's gateways to be improved
East Palmetto Street Gateway

The East Palmetto Street gateway into Florence could see an upgrade.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift. 

The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, on Thursday to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city. 

The Florence City Council voted last month to allocate $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the improvement of four or five gateways:  West Lucas Street, East Palmetto Street, West Palmetto Street, South Irby Street and possibly North Irby Street.  

The area that could see an immediate investment is the East Palmetto Street gateway leading visitors arriving from the Florence Regional Airport into the city. 

Stephanie Bosch, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, told the Florence City Council Monday that upgrading the East Palmetto Street gateway is of vital importance for economic development. 

"When a new [potential] industry flies into the city of Florence and they come up from the Florence airport, that is their first impression of the community," Bosch said. "Really improving that corridor is an advantage for us in our efforts to recruit new industry." 

Developing the gateways has been a long-term focus of the city. It's included in the city's 2010 and 2020 comprehensive plans and the city and county partnered with Francis Marion University on a study of improving the East Palmetto Street corridor. 

It is not known what the upgrades will look like when they are completed. 

Clint Moore, assistant city manager, told the council last month the feasibility and costs of the upgrades would have to be determined when the city has an opportunity to make the improvements. 

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November
Local News

Florence voters could decide on Sunday off-premises alcohol sales in November

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence voters could decide on Sunday alcohol sales in November. The Florence City Council is expected to consider the first reading of an ordinance asking the Florence County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the November general election ballot allowing residents to decide whether retailers can sell alcohol to be consumed outside of the location where the alcohol is purchased on Sundays. 

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Local News

Florence One Schools to lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year. The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds. 

Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question
Local News

Florence City Council gives first approval to alcohol sales ballot question

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council moved on step closer to allowing city residents to decide on allowing retailers to sell alcohol on Sundays. The city council voted 7-0 Monday afternoon to approve an ordinance asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises election sales on the November general election ballot. 

