Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift.
The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, on Thursday to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.
The Florence City Council voted last month to allocate $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the improvement of four or five gateways: West Lucas Street, East Palmetto Street, West Palmetto Street, South Irby Street and possibly North Irby Street.
The area that could see an immediate investment is the East Palmetto Street gateway leading visitors arriving from the Florence Regional Airport into the city.
Stephanie Bosch, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, told the Florence City Council Monday that upgrading the East Palmetto Street gateway is of vital importance for economic development.
"When a new [potential] industry flies into the city of Florence and they come up from the Florence airport, that is their first impression of the community," Bosch said. "Really improving that corridor is an advantage for us in our efforts to recruit new industry."
Developing the gateways has been a long-term focus of the city. It's included in the city's 2010 and 2020 comprehensive plans and the city and county partnered with Francis Marion University on a study of improving the East Palmetto Street corridor.
It is not known what the upgrades will look like when they are completed.
Clint Moore, assistant city manager, told the council last month the feasibility and costs of the upgrades would have to be determined when the city has an opportunity to make the improvements.