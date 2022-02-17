Florence's gateways to be improved

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence's gateways could be getting a facelift.

The Florence County Council voted 9-0, unanimously, on Thursday to approve the allocation of $300,000 in third penny sales tax funds to help the city of Florence address four or five gateways leading into the city.

The Florence City Council voted last month to allocate $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the improvement of four or five gateways: West Lucas Street, East Palmetto Street, West Palmetto Street, South Irby Street and possibly North Irby Street.

The area that could see an immediate investment is the East Palmetto Street gateway leading visitors arriving from the Florence Regional Airport into the city.

Stephanie Bosch, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, told the Florence City Council Monday that upgrading the East Palmetto Street gateway is of vital importance for economic development.