FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday’s Grand Tasting for the Florence Wine & Food a Weekend to Savor was, well, grand — at least grand enough to fill three tents and an outside area and the attendance was grand enough to fill the space as well.

The event took place in the parking lot at the Florence County Complex.

From Lizard Tails (pickled Okra, no lizards were harmed) to cornbread-flavored ice cream, local restaurants and food companies — and some not so local — offered up tastes of what they knew was their best to the event attendees.

One of Saturday’s scheduled events was a wine tasting and pairing for gourmet potato chips.

“This event was added this year,” said Diane Welsh with Help 4 Kids, the organization that benefits from the four-day event. “The hope was to draw in more of the area cuisine and beverages other than just wines. It’s been well attended so far and general admissions have just started.”

VIP attendees were allowed in at 11 a.m. while general admission started at noon.

A stiff breeze and overcast skies kept the temperatures comfortable under the tents.

“All the profits from this event, whole four day event, go to Help 4 Kids,” Welsh said.

The organization serves food-insecure children by providing them a food bag with meals in it to cover the weekend — a time when they’re not getting fed at school.

“It is an impressive number,” Welsh said. “We feed about 2,800 kids a week now and it costs us about $30,000 a month to do that. The money we get from here will probably be about a third of our budget so we’re real excited.”

This year’s attendance has been awe inspiring, she said.

“It’s been wonderful, so many good tastings. The wine has been incredible and people have just been coming and coming and coming,” Welsh said. “Every event has been marvelous, we’re so excited. We’re looking for the proceeds to help feed hungry children.”

In addition to wine, Saturday’s event featured beer and two different liquors — rum and bourbon.

“We also have a bourbon station this year and it’s new. I haven’t tasted it but it’s supposed to be awesome,” Welsh said. She was referring to Bardstown Bourbon, which had two stations at Saturday’s event. Cape Fear Distillery was on hand with its rum as well.

The annual event closed out Saturday night with the Final Pour and Feast — a Spanish fiesta — under the tent on the lawn of Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center.

“A glittering, glamorous tribute to Chef Katie Button, with Florence’s top chefs bringing their own spins to her award-winning cookbook, Cürate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen,” according to the event’s website. As of Saturday afternoon the event was sold out.