Related to this story

PHOTOS: The Grand Tasting

PHOTOS: The Grand Tasting

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Grand Tasting for the Florence Wine & Food a Weekend to Savor was, well, grand — at least grand enough to fill…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Eiffel Tower opens