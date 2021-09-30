Florence's Hope Village celebrates opening with a chamber ribbon cutting

“God’s word says I come to prepare a place for you,” Bryan Braddock, executive director for House of Hope said as he alluded to the houses behind him and the many mansions verses from the Gospel of John.

“The idea of a mansion means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. But there are a lot of similarities,” Braddock said. “Your mansion and my mansion may look different but they all include a place of refuge, safety, dignity, some helpers and assistance, fountains, courtyards and beautiful landscapes. It was with these things in mind that we prepared Hope Village for the men, women and children it will serve.”

Baddock said that as the project was nearing completion fundraising was lagging by a “a few hundred thousand dollars.”

“One Sunday morning I get a text, three or four weeks ago, one of our donors said ‘I want to come talk to you, see where you are and see what you need to finish it out,’” Braddock said. “They just wrote a check in excess of that to finish out the project.”

“When I asked them where they wanted their name or how they wanted to be recognized they said that they’ll store up their treasurers somewhere else — and y’all know where that is,” Braddock said.