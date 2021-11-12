Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was arguably one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Fiance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.

"With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Hugh Leatherman. After a brief but hard-fought battle, he succumbed to a recent non-covid related illness surrounded by his beloved wife Jean, children, and grandchildren," the family said in a statement released on his death.

"While his passing brings us great sorrow, we take solace and joy knowing that up until his last days, he was active in the Florence community and continued serving the people of Florence and South Carolina as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Ever the stubborn optimist, he had legislation drafted and received budget briefing for the next legislative session from his hospital bed," according to the statement.