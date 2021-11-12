Florence's Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Hugh Leatherman, 90, who represented Florence in the Senate since 1981 and was arguably one of the most powerful politicians in the state, died Friday morning. Leatherman, who most recently served as the chairman of the Senate Fiance Committee, had been in hospice care since late October.
"With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Hugh Leatherman. After a brief but hard-fought battle, he succumbed to a recent non-covid related illness surrounded by his beloved wife Jean, children, and grandchildren," the family said in a statement released on his death.
"While his passing brings us great sorrow, we take solace and joy knowing that up until his last days, he was active in the Florence community and continued serving the people of Florence and South Carolina as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Ever the stubborn optimist, he had legislation drafted and received budget briefing for the next legislative session from his hospital bed," according to the statement.
"While most knew him as Mr. Chairman, we do and always will know him as a loving and caring husband, dad, and granddad. We ask for privacy at this time but look forward to hearing stories of how Hugh impacted your lives soon. We offer a special thank you to the staff of MUSC Florence, MUSC Charleston, and McLeod Hospice for the care they provided over the last weeks."
The Associated Press reported that Leatherman had an inoperable cancer. The cancer was found in an operation after Leatherman had abdominal pain, according to the report, which the AP attributed to a Republican senator who was not named.
Leatherman was reelected to a four-year term in the Senate in 2020. Leatherman has served in the Senate since he was first elected in 1980.
Leatherman represented Florence County in the South Carolina Senate from 1981. In the Senate, he also served as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, chairman of the Joint Bond Review Committee, chairman of the Senate Operations Committee and is president pro tempore emeritus of the Senate.
Prior to being elected to the Senate, Leatherman served as a member of the Quinby Town Council from 1967 to 1976, serving as mayor pro tempore from 1971 to 1976. He is also a member emeritus of the Francis Marion University Board of Trustees.
“People ask me why you want to continuing being a senator,” Leatherman said in an interview when he last filed to run for reelection. “And this will sound corny to you, but I’ll tell it anyway. I came to Florence, South Carolina, in 1956, and South Carolina’s been good to me and my family, and I want to leave it better than I found it.”
He said he hadn’t really considered retiring.
“I don’t think I could ever be there,” Leatherman said last year. “I have a son that’s a doctor up in Raleigh, and he told Jean [Leatherman’s wife], ‘Don’t you ever let Dad retire.’”
Leatherman was in his 11th term and among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, he later ran unsuccessfully for governor before switching parties in the 1990s, one of a number of lawmakers who did so as Republicans gained dozens of seats in Congress.
Leatherman soon assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, and in a state where the governor has less control, Leatherman was long considered South Carolina’s most powerful politician for his dominance over the state budget.
Leatherman also sat on a number of fiscal oversight boards, including the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and the Joint Bond Review Committee. A new port terminal in Charleston bears his name.
Leatherman played a key role in building up the state’s business economy, including backing a massive tax incentive package that helped lure Boeing to the state. For years, the longtime lawmaker fielded criticism for how much state funding was directed toward his home district, as well as millions in state contracts given to the concrete company he founded, and from which he continued to draw a salary.
Never shy to skirmish with those in his own party, Leatherman had contentious relationships with Republican governors and others seeking to rise in the GOP.
When Gov. Mark Sanford in 2009 threatened to reject hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money, or use it to pay down state debt, Leatherman wrote that he hoped the governor “will understand the seriousness of the damage to our people if we don’t get that money” and called the debt substitution request “foolish.”
In 2016, Gov. Nikki Haley actively campaigned against Leatherman, endorsing his GOP primary opponent and saying “there is not a tax that he hasn’t tried to raise.”
Two years later, he became a frequent target for GOP gubernatorial contender John Warren, who criticized Leatherman as not being conservative enough for the state. In a runoff debate against Gov. Henry McMaster — whom Leatherman ultimately endorsed — Warren referred to the longtime lawmaker as among the “rotten apples” he would work to root out of the Legislature if elected.
For a time, Leatherman presided over his chamber as Senate president pro tempore. Some fellow Republicans, including Sen. Shane Massey, said that role combined with Leatherman's committee leadership posts put “way too much power” in the hands of a single lawmaker.
Leatherman briefly stepped away from that position in 2017 when then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster was elevated to the governorship following Haley’s departure to join the Trump administration.
As Senate leader, Leatherman would have been next in line to assume the state’s No. 2 position, according to the state constitution. But, opting not to take on what then was a largely ceremonial role, he stepped down from the post, allowing another lawmaker to become lieutenant governor before reassuming the president pro tem slot a day later.
Massey called the move “a shameless and obvious game of musical chairs.”
After a 2018 rule change meant that a lawmaker couldn’t lead the chamber and also chair a committee, Leatherman opted to keep his Finance chairmanship rather than seek the new post of Senate president, setting down the presiding gavel for good.
“This state is steeped in tradition,” he said in 2019, reflecting on the continuity of the chamber in which he had sat for more than four decades. “We don’t change often.”
Gov. Henry McMaster said he would order state flags be flown at half staff once funeral arrangements are announced.