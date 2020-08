Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE CONDITIONS SPREADING ONTO THE COAST OF EASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, AND WILLIAMSBURG * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, NORTHERN HORRY, AND ROBESON - A HURRICANE WARNING AND STORM SURGE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL NEW HANOVER AND COASTAL PENDER - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, AND COASTAL HORRY - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND BRUNSWICK, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND NEW HANOVER, AND INLAND PENDER * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 50 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 20 MILES EAST-NORTHEAST OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 33.8N 78.5W - STORM INTENSITY 85 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 22 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ ISAIAS RECENTLY MADE LANDFALL IN SOUTHERN NORTH CAROLINA. WINDS OF TROPICAL STORM INTENSITY INLAND WITH HURRICANE FORCE ALONG THE COAST WILL REMAIN A THREAT FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY CAUSE ISOLATED INSTANCES OF FLASH FLOODING DURING THE NEXT FEW HOURS. ISAIAS WILL QUICKLY MOVE NORTH OVERNIGHT WITH CONDITIONS IMPROVING AROUND DAYBREAK. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING, ALONG WITH DAMAGE TO PORCHES AND AWNINGS. A FEW BUILDINGS EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. DAMAGE TO VULNERABLE STRUCTURES SUCH AS CARPORTS, SHEDS AND MOBILE HOMES IS POSSIBLE. - LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN WITH SEVERAL TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. SEVERAL FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS MAY BECOME BLOWN OVER. SOME ROADS MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE DUE TO LARGE DEBRIS BLOCKING THE ROADWAY, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED LOCATIONS. SOME BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADS MAY BE IMPACTED BY HIGH WINDS MAKING DRIVING ON THEM HAZARDOUS. - SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE, BUT MORE PREVALENT IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES. - SMALL CRAFT THAT ARE NOT PROPERLY MOORED MAY BREAK LOOSE. ALSO, PREPARE FOR HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA WEST OF I-95. * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES SOUTH OF CAPE FEAR. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - AREAS OF STORM SURGE INUNDATION ENHANCED BY BREAKING WAVES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE BARRIER ISLANDS. DAMAGE TO SEVERAL BUILDINGS IS POSSIBLE, MAINLY NEAR THE COAST. - SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ROADS MAY BECOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT, ESPECIALLY IN VULNERABLE LOW-LYING AREAS. - DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. - MAJOR BEACH EROSION IS POSSIBLE WITH HEAVY SURF AND ELEVATED WATER LEVELS IMPACTING OR BREACHING THE DUNES. - MODERATE DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. SEVERAL SMALL CRAFT WILL BREAK AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LOCALLY HAZARDOUS SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS AREA BEACHES NORTH OF CAPE FEAR AND ALONG THE CAPE FEAR RIVER. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MODERATE FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT SOME EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RISE AND OVERSPILL THEIR BANKS IN A FEW PLACES, ESPECIALLY IN THE TYPICAL PRONE LOCATIONS. SMALL CREEKS AND DITCHES MAY OVERFLOW. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER SOME STRUCTURES. UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS ALONG ROADWAYS, AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS MAY BECOME SUBMERGED BY RISING WATER. SOME SECONDARY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD AS STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS OVERFLOW. - DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BECOME HAZARDOUS, AND SOME ROAD CLOSURES CAN BE EXPECTED. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - TORNADOES CAN RIP ROOFS FROM HOMES, DESTROY MOBILE HOMES, CAUSE TREES TO BECOME SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, FLIP CARS AND BOATS. DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE DAMAGE. - SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED AND HANDY. ALSO, CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL AFTER THE STORM. LOCATE YOUR CHARGERS AND KEEP THEM WITH YOUR CELL PHONE. IN EMERGENCIES IT IS BEST TO REMAIN CALM. STAY INFORMED AND FOCUSED ON THE SITUATION AT HAND. EXERCISE PATIENCE WITH THOSE YOU ENCOUNTER. BE A GOOD SAMARITAN AND HELPFUL TO OTHERS. IF RELOCATING TO A NEARBY SHELTER OR TO THE HOME OF A FAMILY MEMBER OR FRIEND, DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS. REMEMBER, MANY BRIDGES AND CAUSEWAYS WILL BE CLOSED ONCE HIGHER WINDS ARRIVE. ALSO, IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER COVERING THE ROAD, SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. ALWAYS OBEY OFFICIAL ROAD SIGNS FOR CLOSURES AND DETOURS. 