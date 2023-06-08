FLORENCE, S.C. — Whether you call it weather-related disasters or climate change, the Rev. Leo Woodberry said one thing is certain and that is communities need to build to be stronger and more resilient.

Woodberry is pastor of Kingdom Living Temple in Florence and executive director of New Alpha Community Development Corporation, which fights for community justice for rural communities. He also works with the Sierra Club’s Ready for 100 campaign as the environmental justice chair.

And that’s only a few of the environmental organizations with which Woodberry serves.

New Alpha has opened the Environmental Justice Training and Sustainability Center in Britton’s Neck, a community that, along with its neighbor Gresham, has been around since 1790.

The community occupies low ground between the Great Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee rivers near their confluence with the Lynches River and ideally situated for flooding as weather events become more extreme.

The topography of the area is such that water flowing from higher elevations can quickly back up there as the land flattens as it approaches the coast and the flow of water approaches Winyah Bay at Georgetown.

Those are characteristics it shares with Nichols and Sellars, two communities in northern Marion County that have both lost population because of flooding, Woodberry said. Nichols sits at the confluence of the Little Pee Dee and Lumber rivers.

“What we’re finding, not only in the U.S. but around the globe, that weather-related disasters or climate change, whatever you’re comfortable calling it, is having a huge impact on communities,” Woodberry said.

“In Brittons Neck and Gresham area in the last six or seven years they’ve had to evacuate three times. Partially in 2015 with the 1,000-year flood as (then Gov.) Nikki Haley called it. In 2016 with Hurricane Matthew. In 2018 with Hurricane Florence all 2,000 people had to be evacuated,” Woodberry said. “We looked at the community and organized five working groups, about 40 people, and we’re looking at how do you make communities more resilient and sustainable so we come back stronger and quicker from climate impacts and weather related disasters.”

Building resilience in communities

Part of that is working to create engines of economic development for rural communities and poor urban communities that both lack resources.

As part of that program, the training and sustainability center recently distributed resource kits that allow a community to quickly set up a disaster recovery center and start community restoration without outside intervention, which can be slow in coming.

Those kits included handheld radios, solar electric systems, water purification systems, inflatable rafts and an e-bike to facilitate area surveys.

The center has also invested in green infrastructure to help strengthen the community.

“Last year we planted 1,000 trees in what people call green infrastructure along the places where flooding begins and is at its worse,” Woodberry said.

The center also deployed an app that allows the community to be surveyed to see what is needed.

“This training center is going to do several things. We’re showing people how to grow food — if you want to farm or garden or grow it in containers or in a home if you only have an apartment,” Woodberry said of a program that’s now going on three years.

The center is also going to teach people how to set up small agriculture business and recreation businesses.

“Outdoor recreation makes millions of dollars. In North Carolina they actually make more money from outdoor recreation than from logging,” Woodberry said.

Though the center has been open less than a year, Woodberry said the organization is already looking to expand to be able to teach more people.

“We’re looking at building a larger facility and will teach people to do solar power installations. We’ve done seven trainings since 2014. We’ve done that with people in Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina. We’re going to be doing training to show people how to install and manage and service the hydro panels that make water,” Woodberry said.

Woodberry said he wants the center to also teach people how to install EV charging stations and work with artificial intelligence and drones.

“We’re looking at how can we use the resources people have in impoverished communities for now but also how we educate them for jobs and opportunities in the future,” Woodberry said. “We have interest from all over the country.”

Teaching is a two-way street

“A lot of what we have learned has come from our work partnering with Agricultural Missions Incorporated which is a Christian and ecumenical organization formed in 1933. We have 70 remote villages and Sierra Leone and Liberia and we’ve been working over there with a lot of the same conditions we find here,” Woodberry said.

“We’re talking with communities that don’t have wi-fi, don’t have enough electricity, don’t have running water and a lot of the things we have learned there we can replicate it (in the Pee Dee) but because there are more resources here we can do it quicker and better,” Woodberry said.

Agricultural Missions has also worked on small-scale solar projects in Tanzania, experience that translates well into rural American communities.

“We’re seeing some things in the developing world we can learn from them as they learn from us,” Woodberry said.

Bridging the divides

“We see it statewide, the politicization of issues is what is really causing divides,” Woodberry said. “We have allies on both sides of the political aisle. Sometimes we call it climate change, sometimes we call it weather-related but I often tell people a hurricane and a tornado don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican, black, white, young, old — it doesn’t care.”

The question to ask is how to make people, communities, state and nation safer and more resilient, he said.

Part of doing that is to avert problems before they arise, he said.

“While we have a lot of water (in the Pee Dee) we still have to think about conservation. As the planet heats up we can’t just assume that we’ll continue to have a lot of water,” Woodberry said. “We’ve seen it with the Colorado River Basin and the Mississippi when it was so low commerce had to slow down.”

That need to plan extends to existing systems.

“Our water delivery system is amazing the progress we’ve made. In Florence we have one so good we can provide water for Timmonsville. There’s been talk in the past about our water treatment center providing water in Marion County. We also have to realize it’s an antiquated system based on a Roman aqueduct system. We need to look at providing water another way,”

In one Texas community that has groundwater pollution hydro panels have been put in place to allow 21 homes to have fresh clean water

“We need to look at new innovative stuff,” Woodberry said.

“We see ourselves separate from nature and don’t realize as human beings we’re part of nature. If the water dries up. If we disrupt the biodiversity of nature, damage eco systems, it impacts us. We try to educate people that we need nature, we need to preserve and keep nature in its place,” Woodberry said. “There are going to be consequences and repercussions for us not being good stewards of the planet.”

Working with what there is

“When we talk about dealing with impacts, we look at resilience so that communities are stronger and can stand up to storms and impacts and bounce back quickly,” Woodberry said.” We look at mitigation, how can you lower flooding and threats to a community, and the third thing is adaptation. When you maximize your mitigation and have done all you can to make the community more resilient then you might have locations where you decide let’s just build canals and they’ll serve the same purpose as the roads.

Woodberry said people need to look at the current infrastructure of ditches, canals and retaining ponds.

“In 20 years we’ll have a lot of advances with technologies,” he said.

The eco and historical tourism boost the area will get from the Friends of the Revolutionary River (Lynches River) will bring more opportunities to the Brittons Neck and Gresham communities, he said.

“Florence is the largest city in the Pee Dee region but it wasn’t founded until after the Civil War. When you look at Marion County, specifically Brittons Neck and Gresham, it was incorporated in 1790. The Revolutionary War was fought there,” Woodberry said.

Woodberry said the development of outdoor recreation opportunities would also pay dividends.

Someone who owns several hundred wooded acres could harvest the land and get a one-time cash payout, but would then have to wait 20-plus years for another harvest.

“If you put some camp sites in there, some zip lines in there, disc golf, when you put that in, there are so many different things you can do where you can make more money,” Woodberry said.

“Across the country people coming together to work on community lead solutions. The saying that people in the environmental movement often use is that the cavalry is not coming, the cavalry is us,” Woodberry said. “It’s great to see people aren’t sitting back and suffering but saying how do we address the problems we have.”