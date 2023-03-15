FLORENCE — The Junior League of Florence will paint the town green on Dargan Street in downtown Florence on Friday for the 10th annual Lucky Shamrock Festival.

The St. Patrick’s Day festival features live music, a kids fun zone, and a selection of food and beverages.

This is a cornerstone fundraising event for the Junior League of Florence, an organization of women who are dedicated to promoting volunteerism and serving the Pee Dee area with grants/scholarship awards and community projects to raise funds for charitable causes and nonprofits.

Rain or shine, the event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free with tickets available to purchase alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks and participate in activities.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment by Spazmatics—SC, an ‘80s and ‘90s tribute band, as well as two Irish dances performed by The School of Dance Arts. The dancers will take the stage at 6:15 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

Food vendors include Kona Ice of Florence, Lowcountry Kettle Corn, Lincoln’s Brews, Big Squeeze Lemonade, University Food Truck, The Grumpy Wiener, Wholly Smokin’, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy, and Metro Concessions.

Food and beverage vendors only accept tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth (cash or credit). One ticket equals $1 in value. Tickets purchased at other downtown events cannot be used at Lucky Shamrock.

Activities in the Kids Fun Zone include That Hartsville Bubble Guy, inflatable fun courtesy of 4 Monkeys of South Carolina and face painting by Amazing Faces. Southern Sparkle can add some pizzazz to attendees’ hair and Scented Hug Candle Co. will have delicious-smelling candles for sale.

Funds raised at the Lucky Shamrock Festival will go toward the organization’s annual Leaders in Action scholarships for high school senior girls to aid with college expenses. The Lucky Shamrock Festival is held in conjunction with the Downtown Florence Development Corporation. This event is sponsored by King & Love, Hope Health Pediatrics, The Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, 4 Monkeys Inflatables of SC, Southern Crown Partners, M&M Printing and Graphics, The Savvy Mag, Seminar Brewing, Raines Hospitality, and Knight Furniture.