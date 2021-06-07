Florence's masking and electronic meetings ordinance may have terminated

FLORENCE, S.C. – The ordinance allowing the city of Florence to conduct meetings electronically and mandate the wearing of face masks in city buildings may have terminated.

A provision in the latest version of an ordinance strongly recommending the wearing of face masks inside businesses in the city, requiring them in city-owned buildings and allowing for electronic meetings may say that the ordinance terminates when the South Carolina state of emergency for COVID-19 expires.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a news conference Monday afternoon that the state’s declaration of a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expired on Sunday and would not be renewed.

“It is no longer necessary for us to have a state of emergency,” McMaster said during a news conference, according to the Associated Press. “We need to proceed on the course that we have set out, and be careful.”

A provision in the latest city electronic meeting and masking ordinance, as approved in April, says that the ordinance expires automatically when either the city issues a resolution ending the ordinance or the state of emergency is allowed to expire but it is not clear if this remains in the current version of the ordinance.