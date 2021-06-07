Florence's masking and electronic meetings ordinance may have terminated

FLORENCE, S.C. – The ordinance allowing the city of Florence to conduct meetings electronically and mandate the wearing of face masks in city buildings may have terminated.
A provision in the latest version of an ordinance strongly recommending the wearing of face masks inside businesses in the city, requiring them in city-owned buildings and allowing for electronic meetings may say that the ordinance terminates when the South Carolina state of emergency for COVID-19 expires.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a news conference Monday afternoon that the state’s declaration of a public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic expired on Sunday and would not be renewed.
“It is no longer necessary for us to have a state of emergency,” McMaster said during a news conference, according to the Associated Press. “We need to proceed on the course that we have set out, and be careful.”
A provision in the latest city electronic meeting and masking ordinance, as approved in April, says that the ordinance expires automatically when either the city issues a resolution ending the ordinance or the state of emergency is allowed to expire but it is not clear if this remains in the current version of the ordinance.
“This Ordinance shall expire automatically upon either the issuance of a Resolution by the City Council of the City of Florence declaring that COVID-19 is no longer a serious threat to the public health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the City of Florence or upon the expiration of the Executive Orders of the Governor of South Carolina declaring a State of Emergency due to COVID-19, whichever event occurs first,” section 10 of the ordinance says.
The city council voted to approve a resolution amending the ordinance on May 13 to change the language of the ordinance to go from requiring masks in businesses within the city to strongly recommending them.
It is possible that the resolution amending the ordinance also contained language amending section 10 of the ordinance. However, this was not discussed by the city council before it approved the resolution amending the ordinance and the ordinance has not yet been posted on the city’s website.
A member of the city staff said Monday afternoon that city attorney Jim Peterson was looking into the effect of the expiration of the state of emergency on the city’s ordinance and that the city would comment when he had determined its effect.
Darlington County also has an emergency ordinance allowing for meetings to be conducted electronically. However, this ordinance expires within 60 days or by resolution of the county council. It does not mention the South Carolina state of emergency.