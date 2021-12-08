Florence's Masterworks Choir set to perform Saturday, Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Masterworks Choir is returning to its tradition of over four decades by offering the community the gift of Christmas music.

The choir will present its Christmas concert twice — Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Both concerts will take place at Central United Methodist Church at the corner of Irby and Cheves streets in downtown Florence.

The concerts are free and open to the public with no reservations or ticket required.

The choir's 2019-2020 fell victim of the COVID-19 pandemic season just a few days after its spring concert in May 2020. Choir members resumed rehearsals in October.

The 65 singers and their director, Dr. William Carswell, said they are particularly pleased to again bring the best of choral music performance to the Pee Dee.

The concert features the rousing "Gloria" of beloved contemporary British composer John Rutter.