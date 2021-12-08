Florence's Masterworks Choir set to perform Saturday, Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Masterworks Choir is returning to its tradition of over four decades by offering the community the gift of Christmas music.
The choir will present its Christmas concert twice — Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Both concerts will take place at Central United Methodist Church at the corner of Irby and Cheves streets in downtown Florence.
The concerts are free and open to the public with no reservations or ticket required.
The choir's 2019-2020 fell victim of the COVID-19 pandemic season just a few days after its spring concert in May 2020. Choir members resumed rehearsals in October.
The 65 singers and their director, Dr. William Carswell, said they are particularly pleased to again bring the best of choral music performance to the Pee Dee.
The concert features the rousing "Gloria" of beloved contemporary British composer John Rutter.
Ritter is respected by church musicians around the world. His three major choral works — "Requiem," "Magnificat," and "Gloria" — are widely performed and recorded by choral groups. The choir will also perform several of Rutter’s original carols, as well as his arrangement of "Joy to the World" and "All Creatures of our God and King."
The program will include a new carol, "Joseph’s Carol," written from the perspective of Joseph, and dedicated by Rutter to the COVID health care workers in the UK. Masterworks will dedicate this performance to Pee Dee front-line health care workers.
Soloists for this concert include Kristen Hardaway, Bill Hazelwood, Kevin McCormick, Tara McCormick, and Chrissy Welch.
The auditioned choir is accompanied by longtime Masterworks organist Beverly Hazelwood, and an unusually large chamber orchestra to add color to the vocals. Along with 12 string players and 17 woodwind and brass players, the choir will be accompanied by percussionists and a harpist.
One of the pieces is an arrangement of carols written specifically for organ and harp.
A favorite feature of every Masterworks Christmas concert is the audience sing-along, when the audience is invited to join in a carol.
“For me, the moment audience, choir, orchestra and organ join together in performing ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful,’ I am moved beyond words,” Carswell said.
The Masterworks Choir is a nonprofit organization supported by donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations in the Pee Dee. Its mission is to share serious choral music through performance, outreach, and education.