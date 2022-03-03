Florence's Masterworks to perform March 13

FLORENCE, S.C. — The voices of the Masterworks Choir will perform the second concert of its 43rd season March 13th at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Florence.

The concert will highlight great anthems for choir and organ composed by Beethoven, Faure, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, Morten Lauridsen, and John Rutter, and will feature Beverly Hazelwood, accompanying the choir on Central Methodist's grand Schantz organ.

The pieces chosen for this performance were favorites of, and often performed by, the choir's founder and first music director, William B. Mills. The Masterworks Choir is remembering him on the 10th anniversary of his death. Mills died Feb. 18, 2012, after serving as director of the choir for 33 years and as director of music and organist at Central United Methodist Church for 42 years.