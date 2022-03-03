Florence's Masterworks to perform March 13

FLORENCE, S.C. — The voices of the Masterworks Choir will perform the second concert of its 43rd season March 13th at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Florence.
The concert will highlight great anthems for choir and organ composed by Beethoven, Faure, Mendelssohn, Vaughan Williams, Morten Lauridsen, and John Rutter, and will feature Beverly Hazelwood, accompanying the choir on Central Methodist's grand Schantz organ.
The pieces chosen for this performance were favorites of, and often performed by, the choir's founder and first music director, William B. Mills. The Masterworks Choir is remembering him on the 10th anniversary of his death. Mills died Feb. 18, 2012, after serving as director of the choir for 33 years and as director of music and organist at Central United Methodist Church for 42 years.
"The entire region is indebted to Bill Mills for the profound impact he had on the musical life of this community," said Dr. Will Carswell, the current musical director and conductor of the Masterworks Choir. "Bill was a force of nature and yet a very humble man. And no one could tell a story like Bill. It is an honor to mark this 10th anniversary with a program of pieces that were Bill's favorites. I hope the community will join us in remembering a musical giant on March 13."